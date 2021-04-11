Kyle Kuzma trolls the Brooklyn Nets with funny meme

Kyle kuzma mocked after Los Angeles Lakers achieved a 126-101 victory over the mighty Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night NBA.

The 25-year-old forward, who missed the game due to a grade 1 calf strain, posted the infamous cigarette meme Lebron James shortly after the big surprise. While Kuz left the photo without its usual funny caption, we all know where he’s headed here.

That old meme, of course, basically points out that The King will always find a way to win, regardless of how many daunting challenges other teams present.

pic.twitter.com/3pmJZvykiz – kuz (@kylekuzma) April 11, 2021

Attack of Kyle kuzma the Nets certainly hurts. Sure, Brooklyn was understaffed against the Lakers since James Harden stayed out, while Kyrie irving he was expelled from the beginning. Kevin Durant was also limited to just 24 minutes since he just returned from a long break.

But come on, how can the best team in the Eastern Conference lose NBA against a Lakers team made up mostly of role players? The reigning champions did not have their top three players in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma, while Dennis Schroder was also ejected from the game alongside Irving.