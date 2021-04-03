Kyle Kuzma reacts to Paul Pierce’s Strippers video

The player of the Lakers, Kyle kuzma reacted to the video of the former legend of the NBA, Paul Pierce where several strippers appeared.

Paul pierce participated in a questionable video that appeared on Saturday, prompting athletes to respond to the video. Among the players of the NBA who shared their reactions to the video that Pierce had was the Los Angeles star Lakers, Kyle kuzma.

Paul pierce a sicko 🤣🤣🤣🤣 – kuz (@kylekuzma) April 3, 2021

The video occurred on Pierce’s Instagram Live on Friday night, where he was seen playing poker with friends. The former Boston Celtics small forward was seen with strippers in the video, who danced around him despite the fact that he is a married man.

It remains to be seen if Pierce, who works for ESPN on The Jump and NBA Countdown will receive some punishment for his actions starting Friday night. Despite the fact that Pierce works for a highly respected company and is married, he continued with his Instagram Live live, showing what he was doing with his friends.

Kuzma, a player of the NBA who plays for a big-market team like the Lakers, understands that the behind-the-scenes events of your life are always captured. The young Lakers forward spoke about his life earlier this year and noted that he has “grown” in the last year.