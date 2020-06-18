Great goals can only be achieved with everyone’s involvement. It is something that the vast majority of actors involved in the NBAAlthough some take their fight very far and confront it with the continuity of the competition. The coalition led by Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley to raise awareness of the planet in the fight against racism by taking action for it, that is, by paralyzing the competition, continues to gain supporters and a very significant one is Kyle korver. White boy, from a wealthy family and a conservative environment, who enthusiastically joins the battle to achieve social justice.

There are many who believe that a scourge like racism can only be eliminated when there is an involvement of whites and Korver agrees. « I am very interested in helping to end racism in society than a NBA. If my black colleagues consider that the best way to beat this endemic problem is to stop the competition, I will support them, « says a man on ESPN who, at 39, is clearly ready to win a ring with Milwaukee Bucks, reason why his words have a great symbolic weight.

« It is obvious that I have a unique opportunity to be champion and my position would be to try to combine a total commitment to racism with the option of finishing the tournament, but I would never do anything contrary to what my black teammates wanted. What I most want right now is that there is an important social change and being able to be part of it would be very important to me. The NBA must step forward and clearly say what it offers in exchange for competing in Orlando. It must commit itself to the fight against racism, « he assured with roundness and commitment.

The mythical shooter calls for cohesion within the NBA to address this issue in the best possible way. « I am clear that all instances are clear that the objective is to achieve real and meaningful change. Once we have recognized this and start from a position of consensus, it will be necessary to draw up a plan and unite around it in order to carry it out » said a Kyle korver that gives a whole lesson in generosity and empathy.