The Olimpia Milano It continues to strengthen for the future of the Italian team. As journalist Nikos Varlas has reported, Kyle hines after seven seasons he leaves CSKA Moscow to sign for the whole of the northern Italian city.

After the news was released, the Sportando journalist Emiliano Carchia points out that Olimpia Milano himself will seek out his player Arturas Gudaitis with the aim of making room for the arrival of the American center.

After the arrival of Kyle Hines and the contract extension agreement with Kaleb Tarczewski, Arturas Gudaitis is expected to leave Olimpia Milano despite a guaranteed contract for next season.

