Kyle Higashioka, the most offensive receiver in MLB right now

The receiver of the Yankees from New York, Kyle Higashioka, is positioned as one of the best offensive receivers in the MLB at the moment.

It must be taken into account that it brings a great difference in the games played compared to Yadier Molina, Salvador Perez, Buster Posey, JT Realmuto, etc.

However, Kyle Higashioka leads all AL receivers in SLG (1,000), wRC + (291) and OPS (1,476) min. 20 PA.

Also, when you play the Yankees They are 8-1 so far this 2021 season in the MLB, letting it be known that he only brings positive things to the team and that he should play more often in the striped uniform.

So far in the first month of the 2021 season in the MLB, Kyle Higashioka, is hitting 353. with 3 home runs, 5 RBIs, 5 runs scored and 6 hits in 8 games.

