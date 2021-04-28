Kyle Higashioka stole the show anyway and got Corey Kluber’s first shine

The players of the Yankees from New York, Kyle Higashioka and Corey Kluber, stole the show against the Baltimore Banks in the MLB.

Kluber hadn’t been able to win his first game with the Yankees this season and he hadn’t had an outing of that caliber either, however it was his first outing without Gary Sanchez behind the plate and there was a difference.

Corey Kluber pitched 6.1 innings giving up just 1 run with 2 BBs and 5 strikeouts, his most successful outing in the striped uniform and improving his ERA to 4.25 in 21.1 innings with 19 strikeouts.

While Kyle Higashioka He hit another home run and now has four so far this season with six RBIs and 320 from AVG. batting, letting it be known that he deserves more time on the field.

Aaaron Boone said that Gary Sánchez will no longer be the starter of the team, but that day by day decisions will be made about who will be the receiver. Higashioka had a few words after the game:

“If I’m playing my best baseball, chances are I’ll find more playing time at some point.”

