Kyber launches $ 30 million in rewards for liquidity providers at Polygon

Decentralized finance exchange (DeFi) Kyber Network has joined forces with layer 2 aggregator Polygon to improve liquidity with a new rewards program.

In a blog post on June 16, Kyber Network announced that it will be deployed on the Polygon network on June 30.

The announcement added that the network would also launch its first liquidity mining program on Polygon and Ethereum with an estimated $ 30 million in rewards. The “Rainmaker” incentive will begin on June 30, distributing rewards over the course of three months to eligible Kyber liquidity providers:

“The goal is to incentivize liquidity providers and developers to use Kyber DMM by providing high performance in eligible token pairs, and in the process improving liquidity for both the Polygon and Ethereum DeFi ecosystems.”

Kyber and Polygon will expand their liquidity

The move will enable Polygon’s Layer 2 high-speed technology in Kyber’s Dynamic Market Maker (DMM). The goal is to improve the liquidity of both platforms and increase the overall exposure of the Polygon ecosystem.. Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder and COO of Polygon, stated:

“Liquidity is a crucial element in any DeFi ecosystem and we are excited to be working with Kyber Network to help improve liquidity at Polygon through the Kyber DMM protocol!”

$ 30 million in KNC and MATIC tokens will be reserved for liquidity providers, who will receive LP tokens representing their share of the pool. These can be wagered to earn additional tokens, as well as a portion of the trading fees.

Polygon

Kyber and Polygon will distribute 2.5 million KNC tokens (about $ 5 million) and $ 500,000 of MATIC tokens, respectively, among six eligible amplified pools on Polygon.

Additionally, 12.6 million Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) tokens, worth about $ 26 million at current prices, will be distributed in select Ethereum-based pools. Kyber Network co-founder Loi Luu stated:

“Through this partnership, the vibrant Polygon ecosystem will gain access to the highly capital efficient and flexible Kyber DMM protocol, and we believe this will empower more liquidity providers, merchants and developers to effectively participate in the world of trading. decentralized finance. “

In late May, MATIC prices skyrocketed after Mark Cuban announced the addition of Polygon to his portfolio. Kyber now joins the ranks of Curve Finance, Aave, mStable, RenVM, and 0x in recent Polygon deployments.

KNC and MATIC token price update

KNC has gained 11% on the day to top $ 2 at press time, according to CoinGecko. KNC is now less than 30% from its all-time high of $ 2.93 on April 22.

The price of MATIC has fallen 5% in a fall to $ 1.52 in the last 24 hours. The Polygon token hit an all-time high of $ 2.62 on May 18 and is still 42% off that target.

