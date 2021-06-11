Kwizda Agro speeds up the packaging process with Fabasoft Approve

Centralized data environment for efficient workflow and greater planning reliability

LINZ, Austria, Jun 11, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Kwizda Agro, a leading supplier of phytosanitary products, has started to digitize the packaging process with Fabasoft Approve. Predefined workflows speed up content checking and print approval of legally required notice texts on packaging and increase planning reliability.

Fabasoft Approve provides a common data environment for all participating parties. The standardized packaging process ensures the transparency of the inspection and approval processes. A traceable exchange of product labels is now possible between internal and external stakeholders at any time. In this way, the validation of the normative content of the packaging materials (packaging) is carried out with absolute efficiency.

You can consult the case study at the link: “Kwizda Agro – Efficiency and reliability of planning through standardized packaging processes”.

“The flexible customization options and easy scalability convinced me. Thanks to the centralized data environment, the artwork is always up-to-date. All partners are integrated into the new communication processes at the right time, thus saving a huge amount of resources in label management. The performance is impressive, so we are also currently rolling out the standardized packaging process in the New Technologies business unit for proprietary organic products, “explains Chris Muri, director of quality management and compliance of Kwizda Agro GmbH.

“We are delighted to have been able to help Kzwida Agro transform its workflows into future-proof workflows. The new digital packaging process has optimized planning reliability in product packaging manufacturing. This is where the Fabasoft Approve’s specialization in use cases with high compliance requirements has really proven its role, “adds Andreas Dangl, Executive of Fabasoft’s Cloud Services Business Unit.

About Fabasoft Approve

Fabasoft Approve is a cloud-based standard product for data and technical document management in industrial environments. The solution integrates all project partners into a secure, scalable and highly customizable platform. Document creation and editing, as well as review, publication and approval processes are handled in a more efficient and traceable manner, with a considerable reduction in manual workload.

About Kwizda Agro

Kwizda Agro is one of the leading producers and suppliers of chemical and biological products for crop protection and fertilizers in Austria. The company specializes in the development and production of complex formulations for crop protection, showing great agricultural competence and detailed knowledge of its markets. Kwizda Agro is part of the Kwizda family group, with businesses in the pharmaceutical sector, the pharmaceutical trade, pharmaceutical services, cosmetics, and sealing and covering films.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is among Europe’s leading cloud service providers and software products companies for digital document management as well as electronic document, process and record management. For more than three decades, many leading private companies in the industrial sector, as well as organizations in the public sector, have relied on Fabasoft’s established quality and experience.

