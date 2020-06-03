The Chevrolet Onix sold 48% more than the Hyundai HB20 in May and once again took the lead in passenger car leadership. With 3,296 license plates, the best-selling car for five years has opened more than 1,000 units on the Hyundai HB20 and stands out in first place. Year-to-date, Onix has 54 thousand sales, against 27 thousand for HB20. The figures were released by Fenabrave.

Renault Kwid: good third place in May and more than 20 thousand units sold in the year.

One of the highlights of May, which had 11.8% in passenger car sales compared to April, was the Renault Kwid. The subcompact packed with some promotions and ended the month in third place, with 1,818 registrations. In 2020, Kwid is in sixth place, with 20,100 licenses. His direct fight is against the Volkswagen Gol. Its natural rival, however, the Fiat Mobi, had a weak month and scored only 992 units (16th place in the month).

P.

Car

May

Year

1

Chevrolet Onix

3,296

54,036

2

Hyundai HB20

2,218

27,052

3

Renault Kwid

1,818

20,101

4

Fiat Argo

1,768

19,724

5

Ford Ka

1,719

26,180

6

Chevrolet Onix Plus

1,681

28,416

7

Volkswagen Gol

1,616

20,919

8

Volkswagen Polo

1,570

17,515

9

Chevrolet Tracker

1,564

7,160

10

Toyota Corolla

1,374

14,792

Among the light commercials, the Fiat pickup truck, Strada and Toro, recovered the two leadership positions that had been lost to Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, which are larger pickups. With 1,983 license plates, Strada not only ended May in first place among pickups, but in third place overall (including passenger cars). The new Strada has not yet opened. It will be officially launched on June 26th.

P.

Commercial

May

Year

1

Fiat Strada

1,983

19,021

2

Fiat Toro

1,662

16,744

3

Toyota Hilux

1,444

12,612

4

Ford Ranger

1,400

6,982

5

Chevrolet S10

1,267

8,132

According to Fenabrave, Brazil registered 56,639 license plates for light vehicles in May, an increase of 10.3% in relation to April, but a drop of 75.8% in relation to May of last year. Passenger cars had 44,139 sales, while light commercial vehicles registered 12,500 units. In the accumulated result for the year, the country has 640,525 sales, against 1,035,427 in the first five months of 2019. The accumulated drop is 38.1%.

