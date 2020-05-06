He talks about how demanding Helmut Marko has always been with him

“It is very difficult to know what Helmut is thinking,” admits Daniil.

He says that taking the pressure in a positive way has helped him improve

Daniil Kvyat shares how demanding Helmut Marko has been with him from the first moment. The current AlphaTauri pilot confesses the constant pressure to which he was subjected during all those years. Of course, he considers that thanks to those circumstances, he is a better pilot today.

The Russian recalls that maintaining a certain level was mandatory to retain a seat. At first, Daniil was surprised by such a high demand, but later he maintains that he ended up accepting it as normal.

“Sometimes Helmut has demanded a lot from me. Sometimes when I was still a teenager, He told me that if he did not improve in that race, in the next he would be out, I would not have allowed or end the year, “confesses Kvyat in the official podcast of Formula 1, Beyond The Grid.

“Finally I had to adapt to that requirement and that is what has made me a better pilot today. I will always remember those moments when he told me that he had to improve and when he improved, he said that he had to continue along that line. At first it was a bit of a shock, but then it became part of normalcy, “he says.

Kvyat sees Marko as a very interesting paddock character and thinks that it is really difficult to know what is on his mind at all times. Furthermore, he talks about Helmut always accepting his decisions.

“It is very difficult to know what Helmut is thinking, he is a very interesting character, very unique and also very demanding. He would have always supported me in my decision to bet on the easiest option, but yes, he would have demanded me to win. And if I didn’t win, maybe I would have been fired, “he says.

In short, Daniil is glad he had such a tough boss. The Russian is clear that the pressure to which the Austrian puts his pilots is not anything negative and even maintains that it has been a positive thing in the long run for him, because today he has greatly improved on the mental side.

“I think Helmut Marko has been the same with all the drivers of the Red Bull program. It has been very positive working with him. Also, the pressure is not seen as something negativeIt can be very good. Thanks to that, my mental part is stronger today, “says Kvyat to finish.

.