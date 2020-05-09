The Russian accepts that it was a logical decision due to Albon’s youth

Daniil Kvyat says Red Bull made the right decision by choosing Alexander Albon to replace Pierre Gasly in the middle of last season. Still, the Russian admits having been disappointed with the decision, but adds that it was the most logical, since those of Milton Keynes have traditionally opted for young drivers.

Kvyat beat Albon in his private match at Toro Rosso in the first half of the 2019 season. However, Red Bull opted for Alexander Albon to replace Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman made a disappointing start with one of the most competitive cars on the grid. Daniil understood the decision to upgrade to British-Thai as he already had his chance on the team in 2015.

“Of course I was not happy, although when they called me and communicated the decision I respected it and I totally agreed with her. It didn’t sound very good to me, but it was logical, “Kvyat said on the official Formula 1 podcast, Beyond The Grid.

“I had already been there before, and Red Bull has always been characterized by raising young drivers to its first team. For my part, I knew what my role was and what I had to do in the team, “he added.

On the other hand, Kvyat maintains that after his return to the Red Bull program in 2019, for him everything is possible in Formula 1. The Russian is now only focused on his goal for 2020: to achieve the best results and the highest number of points possible for AlphaTauri.

“Everything in life is possible, and After my return to Red Bull we cannot say that nothing is impossible. What I have learned is that you do not have to dream in your work, but just concentrate and get what they ask for. ”

“Right now Red Bull has asked me to achieve the best possible results for AlphaTauri, and that is what I am focused on. I have the opportunity to demonstrate if I am good enough,” said Kvyat to finish.

