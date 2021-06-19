Kvitova will finally play the Bad Homburg Open 2021

There were certain doubts of the physical state of Petra Kvitova. The Czech player withdrew from Roland Garros 2021 due to an ankle injury when she fell while attending to the press after her first-round win. After being a few weeks away from the slopes due to these physical discomforts, there were many doubts about whether the Czech player was going to participate in the Bad Homburg Open, a tournament that will be played from June 20 to 26 and where everything indicates that Petra will be between Favorite group: “Love from the first forehand. Good news! I’m back on grass and will play in Bad Homburg,” said Kvitova.