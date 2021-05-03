Kvitova stifles another surprise attempt from Kurdemetova

The czech Petra kvitova, ninth favorite, suffocated, albeit with difficulties, a new surprise attempt from the Russian Veronika Kurdemetova in the tournament Madrid and qualified for quarter finals with a win for 6-3, 4-6 and 6-4.

Kurdemetova, who hit the table by eliminating the defending champion, the Dutch, in the second round Kiki Bertens, came very close to continuing to progress through the frame, but Kvitova he forced his mistakes at key moments.

Three times winner of the Madrid tournament, Kvitova, twelfth in the world at 31 years old, peacefully won the first round. Nothing suggested that he would have to fight for more than two hours to get through the round.

In the second quarter, the Czech went from having two break points to take a 5-4 lead to losing the set on the first set ball that she had conceded until then.

She led 3-1 in the third, although the Russian pushed her to the limit in several games, so much so that Kvitova celebrated with great screams the errors of her rival that ended the match.

Her victory anticipates a great duel in the quarterfinals: she will face the winner of the match between the world number one, the Australian Ashleigh barty, and the champion of the last Roland Garros, the Polish Iga Swiatek.