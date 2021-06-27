Kvitova: “Stepping on Wimbledon is like stepping on the carpet in my house”

Petra kvitova He was radiant with happiness this Sunday on Media Day, confirming that he will compete again in Wimbledon It is the best news they could give him. Two years after the last time, the Czech lands in London, one more season, with the label of two-time All England Club champion, although we know that no one can live off past successes.

“Here I won twice, I love the grass, I think my tennis adapts very well to this surface, I’m also left-handed and I play very aggressive. Here I feel like I’m stepping on the carpet at home, I really enjoy every movement, like this. I hope to get back to my best level, “he said before making his debut against Sloane Stephens tomorrow.