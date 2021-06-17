KUWTK the meeting: How to watch online?

AND!

After 20 seasons, more than 250 episodes, several specials and many spin-off shows, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” came to an end on June 10. Now comes a special reunion retrospective, airing this Thursday, June 17 at 8:00 pm ET / PT on E !.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch the online stream of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion:

You can watch a live broadcast of E! and 100+ TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you have signed up for FuboTV, You can watch the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” meeting live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer through the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour flashback feature, allowing you to watch most shows on demand within three days (and sometimes longer). your conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live broadcast of E! and more than 50 television channels through Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel package. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with E !, and you can get your first month for just $ 10 ($ 35 per month after that):

Once you have signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” meeting live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One., Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes bundled with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate,” and “Premier.” ME! It’s included in each one, but you can choose any bundle and add-on you want with your 14-day free trial.

Please note that the free trial is not advertised as such, but the amount you must pay today will be $ 0 when you sign up. If you watch content on your computer, phone or tablet, you will not be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once you’ve signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” meeting live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live broadcast of E! and more than 65 TV channels through Hulu With Live TV, which you can try for free with a seven-day trial:

Once you’ve signed up for Hulu with Live TV, You can watch the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” meeting live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox. One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with its extensive library on demand (which will include new episodes of “Dave” the next day) and 50 hours of cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “ Enhanced Cloud DVR ”, giving you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials).

Previous ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ – The reunion

In the two-part reunion special, “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen sits down with Kris Jenner and her daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, plus Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick. , to “discuss the most important moments of his series that defined the era,” according to E!

In a preview clip of the reunion, Cohen reminds everyone that in season 17, which aired in the fall of 2019, Khloe said that in the later seasons of the show, she showed much more of her personal life than her sisters. and his mother. made. He asks her if she feels like she “ran the show” for the past few seasons and Khloe basically says yes, she and her sister Kim have been running the show lately, but it’s because they’ve had more in their lives in recent years.

“I mean, there have been times when I think maybe what I was going through, because you could also say that Kourtney and Scott in the beginning [de la serie]It was about them a lot, but maybe there was not so much in other people’s lives, but I will say that sometimes Kim and I have had this conversation really openly and it is that we feel that we give a lot and maybe others are not fulfilling their part of the deal too, ”Kourtney said.

She continued, “If other people are going through things and they choose not to share, that’s when it’s unfair, but if nothing else really happens in someone’s life, what are they supposed to share?”

Cohen pushes her for a specific example and Khloe calls out her sister Kourtney for not letting them talk about her affair with Travis Barker, which isn’t a secret but they can’t even bring up on the show.

“Well, like Kourt, I think Kourt learned from how much the public was in her relationship with Scott, which made her not want to share future love relationships. We weren’t even allowed to talk about it. We are not saying to put it on [el programa], but Kourtney didn’t even let us mention [Barker], even though there are paparazzi photos. So it frustrated us that we couldn’t even talk about what Kourtney was doing, ”Khloe said.

The reunion special “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is two-part, with the first half airing this Thursday, June 17 at 8:00 pm ET / PT and the second half airing on Sunday, June 20 at 9 : 00 pm ET / PT on E!

