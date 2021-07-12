Kuss wins the first Pyrenean appointment in front of Valverde and Pogacar remains leader

07/11/2021 at 6:06 PM CEST

The American Sepp Kuss won this Sunday in the first Pyrenean stage of the Tour de France, ahead of Spanish Alejandro Valverde, while the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar kept the yellow jersey and the Colombian Rigoberto Uran regained second place.

In his second participation in the Tour, the 26-year-old cyclist from Colorado achieved his second victory in a three-week lap, after the one he achieved in 2019 in the Vuelta a España.

The Spanish Alejandro Valverde, the oldest of the peloton at 41, was second 25 seconds behind the winner, close to his fifth victory in the gala round in which he was third in 2015.

In the group of favorites the French Guillaume Martin, which the day before climbed to second position after completing a break, fell off the hook in the descent of the port of Envalira and ended up giving that position to Urán.

The Colombian is 5.18 behind the leader and the third is the Danish Jonas vingegaard, at 5.32, ahead of the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, at 5.33.

The Spanish Enric Mas, who entered with the favorites, rose one place, which Martin lost, and is now eighth and was 10 seconds behind seventh place, because Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko lost time.