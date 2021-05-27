Kurumi Nara defeated Viktoriya Tomova in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/27/2021 at 2:15 PM CEST

The Japanese Kurumi nara, number 155 of the WTA, won in two hours and five minutes by 6-3, 0-6 and 6-4 to the Bulgarian tennis player Viktoriya Tomova, number 108 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

Tomova managed to break her rival’s serve 7 times, while the Japanese player managed it 6 times. In addition, the Japanese had a 64% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 49% of the service points, while the data of her opponent is 76% effectiveness, 2 double faults and 53% of points obtained at service.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a qualification phase is previously carried out in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to get into the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this phase of the competition. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 on outdoor clay.