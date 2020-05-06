Through Bloody Disgusting we learn that Kurt Wimmer is currently in Australia shooting a new version of ‘The boys of the corn’, Stephen King’s short story previously brought to the cinema in 1984 in a famous (but not very good) movie that also featured, with a few direct sequels to video, the latest released in 2018.

This information comes from an article published by THR last week, Shooting During the Pandemic: How Global Producers Have Found New Ways to Work, which, as its title indicates, revolves around some filming that is still going on despite the coronavirus.

The aforementioned medium does not reveal any specific details about the project, beyond that it has the support of producer Lucas Foster, responsible for ‘Equilibrium’, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith ‘,’ An Exemplary Citizen ‘or’ Morbius’, among others.

The aforementioned Foster is who we can see in the first images behind the cameras that come to us from the film, in this case courtesy of Daily Mail, which last weekend echoed that those responsible for the film had been accused of not respecting the pertinent security measures in the times of COVID-19.

Written in 1977 by Stephen King, its plot follows a couple who accidentally arrives in a secluded Nebraska town where there are no adults, just a group of children and teenagers who form a fantastic religious community that worships a strange deity of the corn fields.

Lastly and for whom I cannot locate him, mention that Wimmer is a screenwriter for ‘Sphere’, ‘The Secret of Thomas Crown’, ‘An Exemplary Citizen’, ‘Salt’ or the remakes of ‘They Call Him Bodhi’ and ‘Total Defiance’ , as well as director and screenwriter of ‘Fro como el acero. Seeking revenge ‘,’ Equilibrium ‘… and’ Ultravioleta ‘, winner of the Seventh for the worst film of 2006 in our Film Cup.