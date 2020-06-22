1/4

The guitar that Kurt Cobain used in the 1993 MTV Unplugged It was auctioned for a million dollar amount making it the most expensive sale.

Who was the leader of the band Nirvana and lost his life at 27 years old to become one of the legends of the club of twenty-seven Kurt Cobain continues to be one of the legends in Grunge music.

The aim of the auction was to raise funds in support against the current pandemic that has hit the whole world hard, « Music icons » It was the name of the auction held in the city of Los Angeles, California.

The record so far was held by a Fender Stratocaster that had belonged to the guitarist of Pink Floyd, David Gilmour, which was sold for $ 3.95 million last year, however this new record may be very difficult to overcome for the future.

The guitar was sold for six million dollars and a penny, the starting bid was one million but thanks to the admiration it reached 6 million.

The guitar model is relatively inexpensive, it is a D-18E, 1959, its normal cost is approximately 25 thousand pesos according to the figures shown by the Internet, only 302 copies were made according to the portal « Money ».

The guitar used by #KurtCobain in #Nirvana’s landmark « MTV Unplugged In New York » was sold for $ 6 million yesterday at a Julien’s Auctions auction in Beverly Hills. Its new owner is Peter Freedman and he is the founder of RØDE Microphones. pic.twitter.com/xwsmyNQKl4 – ● Rocktuber ● (@Rocktuber)

June 21, 2020

The striking thing about this concert is that it was not similar to what they used to play, it became an album that was released after the performer even killed himself won a grammy to Best Performance in Alternative Music in 1996.

In the auction according to the NIUS portal three bids were made but in the end the new owner of the guitar won is the co-founder of the microphone company Rode, Peter Freedman.

In addition to the musical instrument Peter also took other attachments like its original box, an album flyer « Fell of Darkness » from the 1990 Poison Idea group, also a half-used package of strings, three picks and a suede bag with a silver spoon, fork and knife inside.

