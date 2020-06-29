Kurt Cobain, chronicle of an announced goodbye | Reform

Singer Kurt Cobain caused great shock for his departure, and even still remember him for such a tragic event to be considered one of the members of the famous Club of 27.

Many people believe in the theory that the success was the one that ended with this successful musical, leader of Nirvana.

To be overwhelmed by fame He had decided to end his life at his Seattle residence where he became one of the most famous musicians.

At that time the singer had only 27 years old when he decided to shoot himself on the temple on April 2, 1994, but it was not until the third day that his body was found.

Cobain did not have an easy childhood, because their parents divorced when he was little and became the mockery of all his classmates at school.

He decided drop out of school and join the army, being considered by many around him that he wasted his life.

Time after bought an electric guitar and she began her stage of grunche through the streets and according to her parents she was wasting everything but by her point of life, he was fighting for her.

But it was not until 1989 that he achieved his great success having founded Nirvana along with two of his friends.

They managed to record their first album « bleach« with an investment of $ 606 dollars, everything between lawsuits and drunkenness.

It was there that he began to become visible with more than 35 million copies sold around the world and achieve to be considered as one of the most influential plates in the history of rock.

The pressure that the band began to receive accentuated in Cobain his nihilism, which crystallized in an increasing addiction to prohibited substances, chronic depression and different suicide attempts.

Even the Argentine fans were witnesses to the behavior de Cobain during the presentation of Nirvana of October 30, 1992, at the stadium of Vélez Sársfield, who sabotaged the concert and was derogatory to his fans.

In 1992 got married with the also rock singer Courtney Love, who was pregnant and was considered the most destructive couple of the moment.

After the superb Unplugged concert that they gave in November of 1993 for MTV, the band realized a series of concerts that were overshadowed by behavior from Cobain.

The first warning of wanting to attempt his life was the March 4 in Rome when he tried to do it for sleeping pill overdose. The singer survived after passing 20 hours in a coma.

He March 18th, the singer again tempted the mu3rt3, lock yourself in a room from his Seattle home with a small arsenal, but Courtney called the police and Cobain was internship in a downtown Los Angeles to detoxify from your addiction and fight depressionHowever, on the third day it disappeared.

He 5th of April, an operator who comes to install a security system in the couple’s home, discovered a corpse on the carpet And next to him was a note from which he only succeeds in reading two final sentences: « I love you, I love you. »

There are several theories and hypotheses about his departure, but there is a specific one that has been around for a long time.

One is that he was assassinated and among the suspicious of such act is the Courtney Love herself since it was said that due to the level of heroin and diazepam she had in her blood, couldn’t have had a level of consciousness enough to do it himself.

It is likely that never know for sure what happened to the musician, but there is no doubt that it remains in the hearts of millions of people.