Kurt Benkert has perfect response to fan shaming him for lack of playing time after video game tweet

Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert clapped back at a fan who criticized his video game tweet.

The Green Bay Packers are in a bit of a bind when it comes to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With the Packers unsure if he would show up to the facility this offseason with reports of him wanting off the team, they signed some insurance in the form of ex-Atlanta Falcons signal caller Kurt Benkert.

On Monday, Benkert tweeted out an image of him playing video games while at the airport. That elicited a response from a Twitter user, who took a shot at Benkert for his lack of playing time in the NFL. That was when the quarterback responded, saying that him playing video games competitively helped raise over $ 100,000 for charity.

No, this is how I’ve raised over $ 100k for charity by playing video games competitively. Reminder that just because athletes don’t just post about their sport doesn’t mean they don’t work hard at what they do. Currently signed to @GhostGaming & changing the narrative. @nflpa https://t.co/Fy9YtQnAzO – Kurt Benkert 👻 (@KurtBenkert) May 31, 2021

It was a very important point stressed by Benkert in regards to athletes working hard, despite not posting about it on social media 24/7. Plus, there is the fact that he raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity by playing video games, which is simply awesome.

Back in February, Benkert joined Ghost Gaming, a gaming content company based out of Atlanta, Ga. The company’s official website lists Benkert as a content creator.

Prior to signing with the Falcons back in 2018, Benkert played his junior and senior seasons for the Virginia Cavaliers. In those two seasons, Benkert threw for 5,759 yards, 46 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while completing 57.9-percent of his passes in 24 games.

The Packers brought in Benkert for a tryout at rookie minicamp earlier this month. The team was obviously impressed with his showing, as they signed him to a contract shortly afterwards. The move came right after the Packers signed former Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Blake Bortles, as they both fill out the depth chart that also includes 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love.