Kurt Angle shared his thoughts on various topics during a recent question and answer session on his Facebook page. The former WWE champion was specifically asked about how his story with Jason Jordan would have ended if the former American Alpha hadn’t been injured.

Angle’s response was direct and to the point. He said the most likely outcome would have been a matchup against his son at WrestleMania.

The Jason Jordan tragedy

Jason Jordan’s pro wrestling career has been an unfortunate story. Jordan was destined for greatness, or at least, that was the plan from WWE’s point of view when it was revealed that he was the son of Kurt Angle (as part of the Kayfabe).

However, Jordan’s serious neck injury came to light in February 2018, and he was subsequently suspended from television to facilitate surgery.

The former SmackDown tag team champion underwent surgery called a minimally invasive posterior cervical microdiscectomy. WWE noted that he would be out of action for a year. Sadly, Jordan has yet to be cleared to return to action, and the belief is that his career in the ring is almost over.

Jordan was hired as a behind-the-scenes producer in September 2018 and, according to backstage reports that have been circulating ever since, he has been featured in his new off-screen role.

As for Angle, the Olympic gold medalist was originally slated to face Jason Jordan at WrestleMania 35. Jordan’s injury forced WWE to rewrite the plans, and his place was given to Baron Corbin, who beat Angle at WrestleMania.

Will WWE rehire Kurt Angle?

Kurt Angle was one of the many workers who were fired from WWE as part of the company’s extensive cost-cutting operation.

Angle returned as a special guest referee for Matt Riddle’s heads-up Pit Fight against Timothy Thatcher on NXT. The WWE Hall of Fame member also appeared as part of a prerecorded segment on RAW in which he promoted the biggest fight in history between Randy Orton and Edge before PPV Backlash.

Kurt Angle is one of the names WWE is expected to rehire, but there is no confirmation or update on him at the moment.

