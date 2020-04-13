The WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle has wanted to give support and encouragement on Twitter to his fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angle He has commented on the number of people who are fighting in the world right now, and has wanted to consider this point as; “The calm before the storm”. Kurt He added that he believes that everyone will recover and will be in a better place when the pandemic ends.

Next, we leave you with the declared words from the hand of Kurt Angle published in the following tweet:

Many of us are struggling right now. We are unsure of our future, due to this pandemic. As of right now… this is the calm before the storm. Because we will bounce back, and will end up in a better place than we were before. Believe !!!! #Prayer #Faith #Hope #Positivity – Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 12, 2020

We also report that there are no details on whether Kurt Angle will be working in production during this week’s shows at WWE.

