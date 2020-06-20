Due to the recent WWE tradition of fighting in cinematic style, Kurt Angle has chosen his favorite fight

Hall of fame member Kurt Angle conducted a round of questions and answers with his fans on his Facebook page. In it he answered several questions such as what is in his opinion the best cinematographic combat carried out by WWE. The Olimpic Hero stated that his preferred fight in this modality was the Boneyard Match between Undertaker and Aj Styles at Wrestlemania 36.

Enjoy Firefly Funhouse combat and Edge vs Ready Orton. But in combat between Undertaker and Aj it was my favorite because Taker deserved something like that in the final stretch of his career. I myself suggested that he face Aj Styles at Wrestlemania last year. I think he thought it was a great idea »said Kurt Angle.

Angle also talked about today’s fighters. He highlighted above all the change between the different eras of WWE and the benefits of the current stage of the company.

“I think the PG Era is good for Wrestling. I understand that we had more control over the character before, but the arrival of bliss helped competitors to be more secure. Drug tests, trainers and doctors have become important factors in taking care of fighters. “

“The Attitude Era was special but it didn’t have the benefits for superstars that exist today. The PG era was something that had to happen. Added to this is the fact that WWE targets families rather than an adult audience, “said Angle.

Kurt Angle was one of the figures affected in the massive cut suffered by WWE in the month of April. His last appearance was as a special referee in an NXT match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher.

