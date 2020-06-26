WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle accused of abuse

With the #SpeakingOut movement, there are more cases, one of the most recent is that of the Olympic medalist and WWE legend, Kurt Angle.

In the last few hours, former TNA superstar Rhaka Khan posted the following on his Facebook account:

“Kurt Angle hit me, disfigured my face, and forced me to have sex with him and threatened to fire me if I broke up with him. No one supported me. I have evidence ”

Kurt Angle was beating me up, biting holes in my face, forcing me to have sex with him, and threatening to take my job from me if I broke up with him, no one had my back. I have receipts. #speakingout Posted by Trenesha Biggers on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Khan claims to have told his story to a PW Insider journalist in September last year. According to her, no one believed her and shared the conversation on her twitter.

Re-uploaded @PWInsidercom #dirtsheets #EXPOSED #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/FbuDY58Zkz – Trenesha Khan (@TreneshaKhan) June 25, 2020

Dixie Carter’s threats

The fighter said that the former TNA owner threatened to fire her if she did not remove the complaint and restraining order from the Olympic medalist. She posted the following on her twitter:

“Dixie Carter threatened to withdraw the restraining order against Kurt Angle or she would be fired. I withdrew the order but she fired me anyway. ”

I was threatened by @TNADixie to drop my Protective Order against @RealKurtAngle or get fired. I dropped the Protective order and she fired me anyways. #SpeakingOut – Trenesha Khan (@TreneshaKhan) June 25, 2020

The situation is just beginning and at the time of writing Kurt Angle has not spoken with what happened.

