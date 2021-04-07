Kuric, the triple ‘King’

04/07/2021 at 6:33 AM CEST

Farther from the spotlight than the big stars of the team, Kyle Kuric has become on his own merits a benchmark for the team. Endowed with a launch that is as plastic as it is effective, the guard is marveling in the Euroleague with a colossal 58.59% accuracy in triples.

It is the third great achievement so to speak of someone who has needed epic in his professional and personal life to become a very important player in the best team in the regular phase of the Euroleague.

Myth in Lousville

At 20 years old, Kyle Kuric played in 2010 as a substitute for the Louisville Cardinals, the mythical university team that has three NCAA titles (1980, 1986 and 2013).

Kuric, during his time in Louisville

In the first two he acted in the Freedom Hall, its headquarters from 1956 to 2010, when he moved to the KFC Yum! Center. And the azulgrana was the great protagonist of the farewell.

Under the orders of the media Rick Pitino, the Cardinals fell that day against Syracuse 35-30 when the starter Jerry Smith was injured and the former PAO technician gave the blaugrana the responsibility. AND Kuric responded by scoring 22 points after the break with just two misses, including a stellar mate to sign a mythical 78-68 victory that will always bear his name.

The great battle

Kuric left the University of Lousville in 2012 and, not being chosen in the ‘draft’, began a European adventure that led him to Estudiantes (2012-14), ‘Granca’ (2014-17) and Zenit (2017-18) before signing for Barça in 2018.

In the Canary Islands he went through a real ordeal when a tumor was detected on November 3, 2015 which turned out to be benign when it was removed. And more than five months later, ‘on April 10, 2016 he returned after a quick and miraculous recovery.

Kyle Kuric, after overcoming a benign tumor

In the last preseason, Kuric relived those bad moments when a ball shot caused a plaque on his head to move and he had to be operated on, although without subsequent sequelae.

The ‘boss’ of the triple

The one from Evansville is by far the best shooter of this Euroleague with the referred 58.59% of success in triples, ahead of Italian Luigi Datome with 53.09% (Olimpia Milan) and French Antoine Diot with 51.95% (ASV Villeurbanne).

Renovated until 2023 and capable of defending at a remarkable level, the American Slovak national who pulls with gloves before games to keep his hands as warm as possible has been gaining prominence throughout the course and is now key for Jasikevicius.