Kuri raises López Obrador security and water for Querétaro

MEXICO CITY

Security for Querétaro on its borders with Guanajuato, Michoacán and the State of Mexico, as well as water supply, were the proposals made by the governor-elect of Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri, to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

The PAN visited the head of the Executive at the National Palace on Wednesday afternoon.

I told him that we have serious security problems and that we were very concerned about what was happening in Guanajuato, and I asked for his permission to start looking for the different secretaries and to be able to talk with them.

We are concerned about everything, Guanajuato, we are concerned about the State of Mexico, Michoacán, but the part that at this moment I think is a red light is the part with Guanajuato, “said Kuri.

He recognized that insecurity is a problem that could put national and foreign investments at risk for Querétaro and therefore the relevance of addressing the issue with the federal government.

I spoke with the governor-elect of Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri, he seemed like a good person. Regarding the public, in short, I think the state and the people will do well for two reasons: they have healthy public finances, without debt, and the T-MEC will help them in the economic reactivation. pic.twitter.com/jQyrTBTZne – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) July 8, 2021

The supply of water for the metropolitan area of ​​Querétaro, already represents a problem due to urban growth that requires new sources of supply.

We are thinking of Querétaro today (we have) the aqueduct that we all know, which was built in the 18th century; and we have aqueduct two, which was made at the beginning of this century; and the idea is to find an aqueduct three to bring more water to Querétaro. We already have the projects and we will be talking with the different agencies of the federal government, “Kuri said.

He recognized that the issue of Guadalajara’s connectivity with Mexico City by train (which would pass through Querétaro) is a project that could not be financed by the state governments and only the federal government would have the capacity to execute it.

jcs