Kuo anticipates that the iPhone of 2023 will have Face ID under the screen and anticipates the end of the notch for 2022

All iPhones since the iPhone X have had the same notch. Although the company has slightly changed the design of its terminals, as we can see on the sides of the iPhone 12, the notch has always been present. The reason is clear: host all the components that bring Face ID to life, its facial recognition system. However, it seems that this well-known notch has its days numbered.

This is how it is exposed from MacRumors, which cites an information signed by Ming-Chi Kuo, the well-known analyst and leaker of the Apple world. According to Kuo, The iPhone of 2023 will integrate Face ID under the screen. This technology is still under development and, although it is true that there are already devices that incorporate a camera under the screen, the results are far from the same as those achieved with cameras hidden in a notch or in a hole in the screen.

The end of the notch

The truth is that these last two months have been very prolific when it comes to Apple leaks. On the one hand, the Japanese website Mac Otakara published in early April some images of a 3D mockup of the iPhone from 2021 in which you can see that the notch size would have been slightly reduced. The notch shown matches the one seen in the images shared by MacRumors at the end of March, in which we also saw a smaller notch.

So it seems that 2021 will not be the year we say goodbye to notch. That, according to Kuo, will happen later, specifically in 2022 with what would be the iPhone 14. At the beginning of March, Kuo anticipated that some iPhones could leave the notch to bet on a perforation on the screen, something that we have already seen in countless Android phones. The question to be asked is whether they will continue to mount Face ID or if some type of fingerprint reader will be implemented under the screen.

And so we arrive at what would be the iPhone 15, which should be presented in 2023. According to Kuo, these devices will mount the technology that gives life to Face ID under the screen itself and, at least one of them, the fingerprint reader under the screen. By introducing Face ID technology below the screen, the notch would no longer be necessary, so the panel could be extended to the corners of the terminal. Another issue is how viable a system like this is, as the camera must be able to accurately read facial features through the screen.

In any case, we are talking about leaks, so it is best to always catch them with tweezers. Currently, the closest event on the horizon is that we have it scheduled for April 20, in which Apple is expected to present the iPad Pro with mini-LED displays. Precisely Kuo has anticipated on several occasions the arrival of this technology to the iPad, so we will have to be aware.

Via | Mac rumors