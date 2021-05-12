‘Kung Fu’, the new series from the creator of ‘the Flash’ and ‘Arrow’ comes to TNT

Recovering the spirit of the mythical series of the 70s, but adapted to the new times, On May 11, the first season of ‘Kung Fu’ will premiere on TNT, a new action-adventure series starring Olivia Liang. With a female lead, martial arts are mixed with touches of family drama, romance, and humor. In ‘Kung Fu’, Nicky is a young martial arts expert trained by Shaolin monks who will return to her city to face the street gangs that have San Francisco in fear.

The young American of Asian origin Nicky Shen (Liang) decides to leave her life in San Francisco behind after a personal crisis to embark on a journey of self-knowledge that takes her to a secluded Shaolin temple, deep in China. There and through the knowledge of kung fu and other martial arts, you will find peace with yourself and your past. However, and after the tragic murder of her mentor, Nicky returns to her family where she discovers that her teacher’s murderer also wants to kill her. To top it all, San Francisco is taken over by crime, delinquency and violence and Nicky feels the time has come to put all his martial arts knowledge to use …

And who is behind the project? None other than Greg Berlanti, who in addition to being the producer of ‘Kung Fu’, is known for being the creator of ‘Everwood’ and co-creator of ‘Arrow’, ‘Superman & Lois’ and ‘The Flash’, so we owe him the entire ‘Arrowerse’. Berlanti is a true specialist in action and adventure, and his series have marked more than one generation.

Along with Liang (Legacies), the cast is completed by a cast of 10: Tzi Ma (‘Mulan’) and Kheng Hua Tan (‘Marco Polo’) as their fictional parents; Shannon Dang (‘The Romanovs’) as her sister Althea; Tony Chung as Dennis, Althea’s boyfriend; Gavin Stenhouse (‘Black Mirror’) as ex-boyfriend and assistant district attorney Evan; and Nicky’s new love interest: Henry, played by Eddie Liu (‘Silicon Valley’).

More current and plural

‘Kung Fu’ is inspired by the homonymous series that launched David Carradine to stardom as the Little Grasshopper and which became a phenomenon in our country. TNT’s new bet recovers that spirit, the exotic appeal of Chinese culture, its traditions and its particular aesthetics, but modernized for a younger and more current audience, enhancing its adolescent part and the theme of action and fantasy. This version is more of a reimagining than a reboot, and differs from the rest of The CW’s superhero series in that Nicky is not a vigilante, she is “heroic”, in Liang’s own words. In addition, the series has a largely Asian-American cast, with an Asian-American director and executive producer, Christina M. Kim, to respect the Chinese culture as much as possible and that its representation (in front of and behind the screen) does not fall into typical cliches. And it is that authenticity and plurality is not achieved only by telling stories, it also matters how you tell them and who tells them.

‘Kung Fu’ originally premiered in the United States on April 7, 2021 and it has already been renewed for a second season. The series, which has received rave reviews on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Quinn’s House and Warner Bros. Television.

Don’t miss the premiere of ‘Kung Fu’ on Tuesday, May 11 at 10:05 p.m. on TNT and you will be able to see a new episode every Tuesday at the same time on the network, which you can watch through Movistar +. In addition, the new episodes will be available on the operators’ video-on-demand service the day after they are broadcast.