“Kun gives me advice on how to play nine”

05/28/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

Question: What is your general assessment after your first campaign at Manchester City? His numbers reflect 13 goals and three assists in 2,111 minutes.

Answer: I think it has been a season of great learning. I started playing, and due to injuries and casualties Pep had to put me as a forward. I was lucky to score quite a few goals. Then came a time when I didn’t play as much, but I feel more than adapted. Every time I have had to play, I have been able to learn to play as a forward, on the right or left wing.

With all the roles you’ve had, what is your favorite position today?

When I got there I would have said far right. Now in tip I feel very comfortable. I have learned movements that before this season I did not know, such as the way in which to uncheck the back of the defense, which are key to stretching the rival, and ultimately being in the area. I would tell you that both winger and forward are my positions now.

He has had an unbeatable teacher in Manchester for the job of striker: Kun Agüero. How have you lived this season with the Argentine, your last at City?

For me it is an inspiration. He has been here 10 years, in his last Premier match he broke even another record & mldr; he is a striker who needs almost nothing to score. Kun is a very close guy, and when I started playing as a forward he gave me a lot of advice. About what I had to do, my qualities & mldr; He was trying to teach me how to be smart. City is a team that almost always accumulates many opponents locked up close to their area. For this reason, in the end it is very important to be there, in the area. It is where the centers or the last pass fall.

Are you planning to tell him not to score goals for Valencia in the coming season?

(Laughs) I’ll write him a little message maybe. That he does not go out of line with my Valencia, let’s see if he and I are going to have to see each other’s faces.

Now comes the most beautiful, the Champions League final. In a way, the competition has been a charm for you: you scored in the first three group stage matches.

When I go out in a Champions League game I go out with extra motivation. You are playing against the best teams in Europe and I like this pressure that you feel. I feel very comfortable. We know how historic this final is for the club, and we will do everything possible to return from Portugal with the title.

In the City have you noticed special pressure to win it?

Yes, they have been trying for several years. You note that the club knows that to be considered one of the best, you need to have a Champions League. At the same time, if something impressed me about the City, it is that during the year they don’t look much at what will happen a month ahead, for example. They go game by game, because the Premier is very tough too. You cannot relax, you risk your life.

Asking for various names of the year at the club: How is it playing with De Bruyne?

Kevin is the leader, a reference. Our football goes through it. It is an honor that he has been able to renew with us for several years, and for my part it only remains to continue enjoying and learning from his game.

Another name of the season has been Rúben Dias.

It is true that since his arrival the whole team took a step forward on a defensive level, we often left a clean sheet. The Player of the Year award they gave him I think is totally deserved. His professionalism in the dressing room is impeccable, and on the field he obviously also gives a lot.

And about Laporte, have you ‘signed’ him for the Spanish team?

I would not have expected it at all at the beginning of the season! It will be a very good reinforcement for the Eurocup. We found out quite recently. We were speaking the Spanish of the City here in the dining room and Ayme came and told us that he was going to be the next Spanish. We were a little surprised at first, but we already knew that France was not calling you and that this option existed.

Another with whom he will coincide in the selection is Eric García. You knew each other before arriving in Manchester. Has it been one of your biggest supporters in England?

Without a doubt, Eric and Adrián Bernabé. Having them in the locker room has helped my adaptation. For me, Eric is a top center back. Every time I have played with him I have been very comfortable, because of the ball output, firmness and security that he has. We know that he will not stay in Manchester, and I can only wish him the best because he deserves it.