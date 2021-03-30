Kun Agüero says goodbye to Manchester City



Agüero has won four Premier League titles.

Sergio “Kun Agüero” and Manchester City will separate their paths after 10 years of relationship. A very fruitful cycle will end on good terms for both parties. While the “Kun” will start a new personal challenge – to go where Messi goes, perhaps -, the “Citizens” will target a top striker in the market without the need to relegate a club legend.

First, the celestial announced their departure while announcing the tribute that the best player who has passed through the institution will receive. Khaldoon Al Mubarak, president of the club, gave the details: a statue will be built in his honor, which will be at the entrance to the Etihad Stadium.

“Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City during these 10 years cannot go unnoticed. His legend will be indelibly marked in the memory of all who love the club, and even those who only love football.“, He sentenced.

Minutes later, Agüero expressed himself through his Twitter account, reflecting on what his time at Manchester City has meant.

“I am left with the enormous satisfaction and pride of having spent 10 seasons at Manchester City. 10 seasons with very important achievements… I was able to become the historical scorer and forged an indestructible bond with all the people of the club, whom I will always carry in my heart ”.

“Kun” concluded by saying that he feels fully capable of facing the challenges that the future holds for him, which he will face with the same passion and professionalism as always.

Kun and the City: pure nostalgia

When “Kun” reached 200 goals for Manchester City two and a half years ago, the club honored him in the following way. Nice date to remember a historical relationship.