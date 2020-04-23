While trying to cope with confinement in England, Sergio Aguero He found an outlet to combine his boredom with mischief and became a kind of social media star. Kun resumed the old habit of having fun with video games and began to broadcast his games on a popular platform of this time.

Amid laughter and anger over FIFA 20 matches, the striker Manchester City he also recounts anecdotes from his childhood. Everything went off when he appeared with a alfajor before facing the last meeting he transmitted. “I brought me a lemon alfajorcito, it’s good. Can’t I eat now? Go ahead!“he joked with his followers who challenged him for food.

From there, he relived his childhood days in Quilmes. The Kun, who named his virtual team as “Los Eucaliptus” which is the neighborhood where he grew up, recalled that he raised money to eat a popular alfajor from that area. “I ask you a question: did you try the Space Captain? When I was little I used to kill myself playing ball for one, imagine. At the time I think it was worth 25 cents, I don’t know how much it is now. I had to get 25 cents for that alfajor … It was caripela!“recalled the 31-year-old attacker.

“Stamina Quilmes”, he read that one of his followers wrote to him and he did not hesitate to remember the city where he grew up: “Yes, I am from Quilmes!”. At the same time, he opened the debate among his followers: “For you, what is the best alfajor? There are several that are good, it is a good debate about the alfajor, but the truth it must be recognized that Argentina makes very good alfajores“

At the same time that he was playing, he was eating his lemon alfajor and one of the fans reproached him: “Diegote makes me stop eating alfajores that Guardiola will challenge you”, he read among the comments of the more than 17 thousand users who were watching him live. “Nothing happens. I train tomorrow. We have that power, there you may not, but we have that power that if we eat and train two or three days we lose it to the touch. Obviously When I stop playing soccer I will have to control myself a little bit. It is an advantage that I can do now, but later I will not be able to do it anymore. Tomorrow I have training with the team. Nothing happens, it’s a little bit of alfajor“

Then, he insisted on urging his followers to eat his “favorite alfajor” and related that in his childhood he played soccer for money: “I always lived in Quilmes, in the southern area, and for the southern area he was the best alfajor, the typical we all wanted. So we played ball for silver and when I had 25 cents I bought it. Or that way I would gather that my old man would give me 10 cents every two days, put it on and in the week he would collect 25. Then he would give me a treat.

“I would collect the coins and I would play ball. You put and if you won, you got double. If he was 30, he earned 60. He put the 60 back and already had $ 1.20. What I earned the most was $ 1.50 with my friends; We bought a soda, ham, cheese and some buns, you don’t know!“He explained in his broadcast.

In this new stage as a gamer, Agüero announced that he also plays the popular Fortnite game with a former partner: “Yesterday I played with Dzeko. How it plays! What a barbarian. I am terrible. I help … At least I get in the way. ”