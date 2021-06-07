Kun Agüero raffled off a luxury SUV among Manchester City employees

Enlarge

Kun Agüero, recent signing of FC Barcelona, ​​has left Manchester City in a big way: he raffled his Ranger Rover Evoque among the employees.

If you are a soccer fan, you will know that Sergio “Kun” Agüero has just signed for Fútbol Club Barcelona after spending a decade playing for Manchester City in the English league.

The march of the top scorer in the history of City has been sad news for fans and employees of the British club, but the Argentine player wanted to say goodbye to the Manchester City workers with class and has spent around £ 90,000 (almost € 105,000) on gifts for the staff of the football entity.

More than 100,000 euros in gifts, including an Evoque

Omen Yesterday he said goodbye to all Del City employees After 10 years living with them, he gave them a beautiful souvenir WATCH !! ..but the most BEAUTIFUL of the day .. ..it was the GIVEAWAY that made between all of them .. to GIVE the keys to your CAR !!

According to the English press, more than 60 employees have received a Hublot watch or a Tag Heuer model, valued between 1,200 and 8,000 euros. Each of the watches bore the inscription “Thank you. Kun Aguero”.

However, the Argentine forward did not stop there: he also gave each staff member a ticket for the giveaway for a Range Rover Evoque, the same car he had just bought.

The English SUV, which has a rate price that starts at 42,000 euros, it ended up in the hands of one of the team’s utilleros, whom Kun is believed to admire for his work ethic. Agüero was in charge of taking out the winning ballot and it was he himself who took the Range Rover Evoque to the parking lot where he handed over the keys to the new owner.

Before handing him the vehicle keys, Kun shot him with a smile and said: “Your car, fucking”, before they both ended in a big hug.

Agüero, who just turned 33, is a big car buff And apart from driving some other Range Rover model like the Sport SVR, he has a couple of supercars to his credit, like a Ferrari GTC4 Lusso or a Lamborghini Aventador.