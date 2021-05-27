Kun Agüero proposes the heir to the number ’10’ in Manchester City

05/27/2021

On at 18:57 CEST

Martí Grau

Kun Agüero would have already chosen a new heir to his number after announcing his departure from Manchester City. In a live broadcast for his Twitch channel, the Argentine forward recognized who he would like to deliver the ’10’ to, which will remain vacant. “I think the number ten shirt I wore should be given to Phil Foden“.

Agüero considers that the Manchester City youth squad, of only 20 years old and currently wearing the ’47’, is one of the most indicated to carry such weight in the team. In fact, in the current season, Foden has marveled at the ‘citizen’ team with a total of 16 goals and 10 assists, being one of the players most used by Pep Guardiola.

On the other hand, the Argentine proposed another player alternative to wear the number. In this case he raises the possibility of the Belgian midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne, one of the best footballers of the squad and essential piece in the ‘sky blue’ team. What’s more, after six seasons in Manchester, he could now decide to change his number ’17’ to ten.

Sergio Agüero, who lives his last week at Manchester City, begins to visualize the changes in the team when he is gone. With the Champions League final against Chelsea to be resolved, the striker could still win the title he needs to put the finishing touch on his time in England.