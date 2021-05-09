Kun Agüero played it like “Panenka” and his failure drove Pep Guardiola crazy

Manchester City the possibility of being officially Champion 2020/2021 of the Premier League of England was disputed and in front he had a well-known rival: the Chelsea fc by Thomas Tuchel. A team that had just eliminated them in the FA Cup semifinals and Sergio “Kun” Agüero had the chance in his boots to take revenge.

It is known that the Argentine striker plays his last games with the citizens’ jersey, he has already announced his departure at the end of the season and Pep Guardiola gave him the chance to start this Saturday against the London team.

With the match 1 – 0 in favor of the locals, a penalty was charged and Agüero took the ball to get the duel back on track. It was minute 45 + 2 ‘of the first half and the Argentine attacker wanted to surprise goalkeeper Édouard Mendy by charging him like “Panenka”, which is hitting him in the middle.

The goalkeeper waited for him and stopped him without major complications to the disbelief of Pep Guardiola and all the City players. In the second half the blues turned the commitment and City will have to wait another week to shout Champion in England.

At the end of the match, after reflecting on his decision, he proceeded to apologize to his teammates.

“I cannot help but apologize to my teammates, the coaching staff and the fans for today’s penalty. It was a bad decision and I take responsibility ”, wrote Kun Agüero on his social networks.

