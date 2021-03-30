Kun Agüero leaves Manchester City … with Barcelona on the horizon

The Kun says goodbye to Manchester City. The English entity announced, through a communicated sense, the march of Sergio Aguero, one of the great emblems of the club in the last decade, at the end of this season. The Argentine international ended a 10-year stage, in which he has accumulated successes and has established himself as one of the best strikers on the planet. Now, at 32, a new stage awaits him and the Barcelona Soccer Club, as well as other big clubs, yearn to get their services.

«Manchester City will give an emotional goodbye to legendary striker Kun Agüero when his contract ends this summer, “the citizen group began the statement announcing the departure of Agüero, whose contractual relationship with City ends on June 30. Sergio came to Manchester City in 2011 And since then he has played 384 games in which he has scored a total of 257 goals, making him the top scorer in the club’s history.

The City announced, through the official statement issued and in the words of its president, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, that will build a statue in honor of Kun Agüero at the Etihad Stadium, along with those in planning on David Silva and Vincent Kompany, two other legends of the recent history of the entity.

«The legend of Agüero will be recorded indelibly in the memory of everyone who loves the Club and perhaps even those who simply love football, ”Khaldoon Al Mubarak commented. «It is not yet the time for words and farewell speeches. There is still much to achieve in the rest of the time we have with Sergio, and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges that lie ahead, “added the president.

The Barça, in the pole

Kun, for his part, also reacted with a statement after his departure from the Manchester City. “A new stage will come with other challenges for which I feel fully and that I will face with the same passion and professionalism that I always gave to continue competing at the highest level,” said the forward.

The Fútbol Club Barcelona is the club that has the most options to make room for Agüero in its squad for next season. As we have in OKDIARIO, Joan Laporta has praised the Argentine forward, which would mean a short-term quality jump to the position of ‘9’, as well as a maneuver to convince the great star of the entity, Lionel Messi, to continue in the Barca.