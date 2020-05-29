We may not yet know much about these immortal creatures that have been with us for many decades, but something has been learned in the comics or better still, in the film that it should be released at the end of the year. Making the wait more desperate, the Kumail Nanjiani character in ‘Eternals’ would defeat Deadpool cAs the actor himself reveals it, but why? or as?

As we know Wade Wilson is not just any character, his power is such that there is even a comic called ‘Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe’. Personified by actor Ryan Reynolds, a third installment is yet to come, but now as part of the MCU, so fans are concerned that the risque jokes and stark fights will be sidelined, however Kevin Feige is expected and company surprise us that the team will soon return to the cinemas.

In what happens, ‘Eternals’ gives up its space on November 6 to ‘Black Widow’, who will start phase 4, so the movie of the aliens with superpowers was delayed for the February 12, 2021, A real shame, but a necessary measure to be able to wait for movie theaters to return to accommodate a good group of people.

Anyway, we are here because as confirmed by the actor, the Kumail Nanjiani character in ‘Eternals’ would defeat Deadpool, these statements were made in a Puerto Rican outlet called CineXPress, while promoting ‘The Lovebirds’, the new Netflix movie. But the interviewers wasted no time asking him about Kingo and who would win in a fight between him and the antihero.

“Kingo wins but I still can’t tell you exactly why,” said the actor.

According to the comics, Kingo is known to live as a Japanese action actor, who for the film will be modified by one from Bollywood. He is a Samurai master who can fly, project energy and manipulate molecules, so it will be interesting to see how much they change the character in the MCU and thus be able to beat Deadpool.