Kulusevski, positive for covid; will not play against Spain

STOCKHOLM, Sweden.

The Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski, positive for covid-19, will not play the first game of his team in the Eurocup, next Monday in Seville before Spainannounced this Tuesday the Swedish Soccer Federation.

The young footballer of the Juventus “He will not be available for the game against Spain” on Monday, coach Janne Andersson told a press conference, who hopes he can return to the group later.

“We will not call a reserve, we hope that Dejan can return to the group after the match against Spain“in what will be the first European Championship of his career, he explained.

With this announcement, the Scandinavian team loses, at least temporarily, a second offensive player after the withdrawal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who suffered a sprained left knee that prevents him from returning to the European event.

According to the medical department, Kulusevski has not met with players in recent days, “so there are many options that it has not infected others“from his peers, he pointed out Anders Valentin, the national team doctor.

Infected during the three-day break after a friendly against Armenia on Saturday, the 21-year-old attacker nevertheless lived with his teammates in the last hours.

Although none have tested positive or have symptoms, four of them who have been close to Kulusevski are being specially watched.

In his first game of the Euro-2020, Sweden will face on Monday in Seville against Spain, who has also experienced a similar episode with their captain Sergio Busquets, positive for covid-19.

In addition to Spain and Sweden, the Netherlands has had to discard its goalkeeper Jasper cillessen, a regular but positive headline for covid-19 last week.

