Kult | The sonorous eclecticism of La Femme – El Sol de México

The French band La Femme is back with a new album entitled Paradigmes, a work that consolidates them as a more outgoing and playful proposal than in the past, with more references, sounds -and languages- than in the past.

Completely refused to reap a single musical style or share the same aesthetic proposal, the band led by Sacha Got and Marlon Magnée returns to the fray with a recording with several unorthodox rhythm changes, arrangements and instrumentation.

True to the idea of ​​not being pigeonholed, the members of the group established a decade ago in Biarritz, began several months ago to release several advances of this album, aware that that is the way in which music is now consumed: from little to little.

“The way we release our new music is a reaction to society,” says the band’s own keyboardist. “Today, people don’t really listen to a record; they skip playlists and stuff. That’s why we said: Okay, if you don’t want to listen to a complete album, we’ll find a new strategy to get it to you ”.

This is how the line-up headed by this duet, to which several members are added, until completing nine members, rambles without shame between the chanson, synthpop and punk rock, displaying their multiple references and artistic concerns in which it is possible to everything: from Velvet Underground to Kraftwerk.

In addition to the three mini-albums the band has released in the past, the world remembered them mainly for their debut album Psycho Tropical Berlin (2013), with which they won the French Victoires de la Musique award in the Best New Album category, although in fact in his country all his recordings have been gold records.

Actually, this new album was going to come out in 2020, but thanks to the pandemic its release was delayed for almost a year.

Sacha comments that despite the disappointment, all this time he gave them the opportunity to record several video clips, which were accompanying each of the previous singles that they were releasing.

Precisely in 2020 La Femme reached its first decade as a band, how do you feel about it?

Yes! It is something very crazy, because we are about to be in our thirties, but when we were about to start with the band we were 18 or 19 year old children… It is a very strange feeling, but finally it is normal; It is a human feeling this to be surprised by the passage of time.

In this new album they include a song called “Le Jardin”, which is the first they record in Spanish. Where did that idea come from?

The thing is that we love to travel, and at some point we were in Spain, so after a while of being there, living with the Spaniards, the concern of making a song in Spanish came very naturally to us, and basically we relied on a translator of google to do it huh? Then Sacha stayed for a few months in Seville and learned more about the language, so now we listen to many songs in Spanish… We would like to write in all the languages ​​of the world, although our specialty is writing in French.

And speaking of travel, they have another new song that emerged in that context, “Cool Colorado”

Yes, that came about when we were on tour in the United States, in 2014. It was a big tour, and we went through places like Colorado. In fact we felt very good, because marijuana was legalized and we loved to smoke in the streets and experience that kind of sensation, in addition to the fact that the people were very nice and the air was very pure in the mountains … We definitely had to talk about that in a song!

And what about “Disconnexion”, which seems to be the most unusual song on this album?

Yes, I think you are right, it is a very crazy song, because it is not a song with the same logic that we usually have, it is not traditional at all. Although in our first albums we had already done something more or less with that intention or that structure.

The visual proposal that accompanies Paradigmes is striking, from the graphic art of the album to the video clips they have released.

Yes, for us the whole visual part is very important, so we gave a lot of weight to that… We wanted it to be like a movie that told a complete story, from the beginning to the end. It was something we wanted to do for a long time and we finally got the chance to do it this time.

Something remarkable about their music is that it frequently has a duality, in which we often find very pop and very sophisticated songs, but also many that are oriented to rock with a more punk spirit.

It’s true. I think many of our songs have that touch of sophistication, which stands out because we also give a lot of importance to production … But other times we opt for something much simpler and more real, where we give out noise and stuff.

How do you feel about the current French pop scene? Is there something you like?

Yes, we have seen several good things; Not everything we love, but there is for example the Bon Voyage Organization, which is a great band, especially on stage… They are very incredible musicians and each concert they give is different, they never offer you the same thing.

Have you seen that after Paris, Mexico City is the second in the world with the highest number of listeners on streaming platforms?

Yes it’s correct. It is something very crazy; We never imagined it would happen, and suddenly we discovered that there are a lot of people out there who know the band, which is great. For us it is amazing to be heard in a country like Mexico, by people who mostly do not even understand the lyrics of our songs, but who are carried away by the vibes of the songs … We have always liked Mexico, because they have a lot of interest in rock and roll.

How do you remember the concert you gave here a few years ago?

It was something very crazy, because the earthquake of 2017 had just happened in Mexico City, and as there were several damages in the city, people were very scared and sad, there were even those who told us that we should not play, because the room was I could fall, there was fear … But we said, we’re here, let’s go play and go crazy. We always have intense memories when we think of Mexico; You guys are really fans and I like that people are intense when we talk about art.

Speaking of concerts, are you already thinking of going back on stage?

Yes, we have a new line-up and we are rehearsing very hard to go out and play as soon as possible… Hopefully we have the opportunity to do a full tour to be able to present these new songs to you!

