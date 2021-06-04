Kult | The Pilots: conquered by Latin America – El Sol de México

As of this June 4, the album Alianza Atlántica by the Spanish duet Los Pilotos is available, a long-awaited album and of which we have already had some tests in the form of singles. And for this reason we had the opportunity to talk with Banin, who is one of the drivers of this transatlantic trip.

Banin, for those of you who don’t know the band yet, tell us who Los Pilotos are.

The Pilots are Florent and Banin, who come from a group called Los Planetas, which I think does not need much introduction, but for those who do not know us, I will only say that we are a group that emerged in Granada, Spain in the nineties to which I join in his third album A Week in the motor of a bus. Well, it is approximately in 2010 that Florent and I decided to start the Los Pilotos project, a little because with Los Planetas we had been without activity for a year or so and both Florent and I really wanted to do different things, to enjoy a long time in the studio, to do things that we hadn’t had the opportunity to do with Los Planetas, due to the group’s own dynamics. That is how we released our first album as Los Pilotos in 2011, an instrumental music album which was followed by another in 2014 also instrumental, but already much more with the song format … And it was until 2018 that we released an EP of 4 songs that is a preview of the album that comes out today.

Not that it surprises me, but why an album of collaborations with pure Latin artists? I know it may sound smug, but I also understand that “Latin indie” is in fashion in Spain.

This is a process that began in 2005, with the first trip of Los Planetas to Mexico. Then come the visits of 2009, 2014 and 2017, with which we get to know more about the scene from all over Latin America, thanks to people like you and many more friends who are teaching us artists who are now essential in our playlists, and that in the end we entered a process like falling in love … Already with our trips to other countries such as Chile, Colombia and Argentina we are realizing that there is a scene of super-fast artists who do things that here in Spain we had no idea existed, Since only commercial things come here that already have proven success. So when we made the decision to make an album with guest singers, the logical step is for them to be Latin artists. There are also a couple of precedents: in 2016 Plastilina Records released a tribute album to the singer Jeanette with almost pure Latin artists, except for two or three collaborations by Spanish artists; there we collaborated on a song with La Bien Querida, with a version of a PicNic song, which was their first group. The other precedent is that around 2012 we made a remix for Algodón Egipcio, an artist who collaborates with “Alianza Atlántica” and that we admire a lot.

Did the pandemic affect the planning and recording of this album or did they already have it before the closure?

The album was already planned, but the process was very slow. As I was saying, the first EP came out in 2018, and at first the idea is that it was not a complete album, but 3 EPs, something that suited us very well due to the very nature of the project, so that we could be releasing songs as Guest artists were sending them to us, but in the end Florent and I got involved in the Fuerza Nueva project, with Los Planetas and Niño de Elche and we were immersed in that project for about a year and a half without being able to dedicate the time we wanted to the Atlantic Alliance. So when the pandemic hits and it hits us like a crockery, the truth is that it suits me very well because I have a lot of time to work on these songs in the studio at home and be able to finish them with all the collaborations. In summary, it was not a planned album during the pandemic but it did help us finish it, because in 2020 we already had it busy on the Fuerza Nueva tour and surely we would have also started to record a new album by Los Planetas, which for those dates we already had four years without releasing anything new.

How was communication with the artists involved in the album and how did they receive the invitation to collaborate?

Well, it all started with calling the friends we have in Mexico, like Camilo Lara, from the Instituto Mexicano del Sonido, to ask for their help and advice. It is also that we asked the first songs from artists we already knew, and that process was easier, but once these contacts were exhausted we began to knock on the doors of friends who knew other artists that we wanted to collaborate on. The album, that also flowed very well and it was very fast, but once this route was also sold out, what we did was in the style of insurance salesmen, knocking on the door and inviting the artists directly. We also have the help of Miguel, from the Spanish agency Charco, who helped us a lot as well as our Mexican friend Juan Vázquez, from the Casa Maracas agency, here in Granada.

I find it very interesting that through this album you will help these artists to make themselves known in Spain and the same will surely happen with Los Pilotos on this side of the Atlantic.

Well, the truth is that I don’t know that and only time will tell, but what I am sure of is that largely thanks to urban music the panorama is changing for Spanish-speaking artists worldwide, because in the end The three big music labels are Anglo-Saxon labels and they are more concerned with promoting Anglo-Saxon artists and their entire culture, and that hegemony and those filters that they put in have existed for a lot of years. Now, with streaming platforms like Spotify you have access to everything but those same multinational labels are the owners of Spotify, so they teach you what they want, so our job is to dive and dive through the playlists to find what they want. you want to listen so we consider that our album is a bit to invite people to listen to all these Latin American artists, to see all the talent there is, for example, in countries like England, the years go by and it is very difficult find groups that are doing something interesting.

Let’s talk a little about the songs on the album. The first single is “Frane selak”, the theme that has Santiago de Little Jesus (Mexico) as a guest.

Yes. Little Jesus is a group that we have always liked a lot and we did this collaboration at the end of 2018, when we were starting with the project for this album. The funny thing is that at that time we saw Little Jesus as an indie group and now that we have the finished album the group has become something huge, very good for them.

“Tangled in my fingers” Pamela Rodríguez (Peru). I discovered her through Spotify. I was making lists with the artists that I liked and that I saw as possible collaborations for the album and one of those suggestions that the algorithm makes to you was how I got to it and I really liked their songs; She gladly accepted to join the project and in the end she will be the guest to sing the songs in the concerts that we will give to present the album.

“Ashes on the floor” and “I don’t need anything”, with Pedrina (Colombia). She is a very applied girl and participates with two songs. The story is that I really wanted it to be on the album, so I directly sent her two songs so that she could choose the possibility of just interpreting it and the other writing the lyrics and putting her creativity in the melodies, but in the end she She understood that in the two songs we wanted her to write lyrics and melody and the result of both songs was incredible, so I asked her to go ahead with both of them and well, we are very grateful to her for her love and dedication to the project.

Thank you very much, Banin, I hope that very soon we can see in Mexico the live presentation of these songs.

Hopefully yes, so be it and that it will be soon … A big hug!

