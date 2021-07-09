Kult | Sgt. Papers: Living off punk? Impossible – The Sun of Mexico

Sgt Papers is a Sonoran rock duo, formed in 2017 by the brothers Felipe and Iván García. If we had to label them for a better understanding of all, we would have to mention styles such as punk, garage and psychedelic rock.

The same year of its formation, the power duo, originally from the city of Hermosillo, in the heart of the Sonoran desert, released Sgt. Papers Lonely Psych Punk Band, their first independently edited material with which they managed to attract attention. from a good part of the alternative scene in Mexico and other countries, which led them to do some tours in Mexico and the United States, as well as to play at different festivals.

Regarding the name of the band and the title of their first album, they limit themselves to saying that “Someone had to denigrate the bitles”.

At the same time, Iván highlights groups like The Spits and NOFX, while Felipe says he admires bands that have a well-defined concept or sound and that can make a sustainable career without becoming a product of the industry:

“There are many things well done that inspire: In recent years, King Gizzard, St. Vincent, The Oh Sees, The Marias and also The Spits …. From Mexico, I like Los Blenders and from France there are Faux Real, Justice , La Femme, the old Daft Punk and more … As for musical inspiration, because of my work I try to vary what I listen to, ”he says.

In 2019 the band released their second album Me Hiciste Brujería, which was also well received on the independent circuit, especially in the northwest of the country, where the two members of the band began to participate as promoters, producers and even other artists.

Now that the band is preparing to release their third material, already with the support of the Devil in the Woods label, they have released a couple of previews, which are the singles “It feels good” and “It is not for everyone”, two tracks that According to them, they talk about the importance of doing everything yourself and of “putting the batteries in and demanding yourself.”

In fact, these two previews of their new material sound better than anything the band had previously recorded, especially at the production level. They assure that this is because this time they had a lot of time to record everything and fine-tune details.

In one of those new songs, Sgt. Papers assure that “This rock thing is not for everyone” and they are convinced of it.

As much as the label owner, Mike Cloward, is convinced of supporting them, he says: “Sgt. Papers embodies the true spirit of rock and roll. They have excellent riffs, give a spectacular concert and use every opportunity to challenge themselves and reach the next level. “, while Carla Sariñana, their label manager, assures that they are one of the bands that represent the new rock scene in this country:” It is a band that can hardly go unnoticed. His music is energetic, fun and shows the strength of rock made in Mexico. “

The sense of humor

Watching the videos and listening to the band’s songs, many of them as short as punk label demands, it is clear that a sense of humor is an important ingredient for their project:

“Fundamental,” says Iván. “Without humor we are nothing, adds Felipe:” We are not sex symbols and less romantic or influencers like Camilo or Whiplash! We are not cool aesthetic tumblr kids like Señor Kino’s either… There isn’t much to do, so what’s funnier than two fat guys playing fast and sweating? ”

On the situation of being only two members in the band, Felipe assures that there are more pros than cons, arguing that on the positive side is that they have less expenses when they go on tour, that there is less bureaucracy when making decisions, more space. on stage for them alone, and that the catering is more efficient… when there is. On the other hand, he considers that the only setback is that there is no one to blame when they are wrong.

Regarding the type of people who follow Sgt. Papers, the music rental platforms show that 76 percent of their listeners are men, 20 percent women and four percent non-binary, the majority between 18 and 27 years old, and only three percent of minors.

“They are guys who enjoy what we do, I have seen that we have inspired other fat people and we are also followed by many musicians who want to put together their own project,” they say.

About his native Hermosillo, and the local music scene, Felipe tells us: “It’s hot… This week we were at 42 ° C. But we recommend Cosas Ilegales (one of Iván’s projects), Margaritas Podridas, Natanel Cano, who is also from Hermosillo, Simpson Ahuevo, the new thing from Señor Kino, Necromorfo, LEBO, and Joyces, who is from Nogales, but is here close ”.

They say that the greatest pride that their city has exported are the percherón donkey -a traditional dish of their state- which they consider “a pasadés”, as well as the so-called “Sonoran dogo”.[Salto de ajuste de texto]”In terms of music, it depends on your tastes, adds Iván:” From Yahir, Yuridia, partially Valentín Elizalde, to the lying corridos and the entire wave of bands of the last three years. ”

Speaking of alternative projects and other occupations, Iván shares that in addition to playing in Cosas Ilegales, he is also part of bands such as Los Diabólicos and Patas:

“It amuses me to be able to write different things and fit them into the ideal band, go on tour with different friends and always be practicing creativity … I invite you to listen to some of those projects, and come see us play.”

Felipe does not play in other bands, but he does participate as a producer with other artists:

“As I see it, it is technical work, but also creative and collaborative. Last year I was working with Joyces, I’m making beats for some rap, and working on a rap-trap track with La Chico, arranging and producing Immer Rojas who plays regional norteño, and on some tracks from the latest Señor Kino album. … I also did the last of The Froys, Holy Sunn and some more that I miss. I like working with very different projects, it keeps me awake ”, he says.

The headdresses

Regarding their live performances, Iván is quick to say that they start well and end badly: “There is a lot of sweat and liquids on stage, those in front end up a bit deaf but we all had a good time.”

Iván remembers that his presentation at the Stoned and Dusted festival, in Joshua Tree, California, was one of his favorites, because it was “a festival that feels more like a rock ritual” and they add that when they play in Mexico City it is always great fun, because energy is usually explosive.

Felipe highlights another local festival called Posadelic: “It is important for us, because that was our debut and we played a couple more times, it was always good … I also miss the plays at the Black Dog, when the venue (Capilla de los Muertos ) I was in the basement and each event was like a sauna ”.

But they have also had unfortunate touches and accidents related to narcotics and the supernatural:

Felipe remembers once they played at a place called Zebulon, in Los Angeles, California: “On the same block there was a dispensary and I went to buy a pre-rolled rooster, which I underestimated and turned on the backstage about two hours before the show … when we had to play, I was still very “buzzed” and to my surprise, John Dwyer from The Oh Sees was in the audience. I played horrible, I feel like I made a fool of myself in front of an idol. I was very wrong, I was disappointed in myself, but I think I learned my lesson ”.

For his part, Iván remembers: “I got dead in Bloody, a place of the Black Dog … Something had that pizza, but I managed to cross the set successfully and teach our uncle Brant Bjork what we are made of” .

What will come

In December 2021, the band will perform at the MonkeyBee Fest in CDMX, alongside acts such as Electric Six, The Spits, Cardiel and Los Esquizitos. But they also have some gigs scheduled for August and September, in Sinaloa and possibly Arizona.

“Everything is just taking shape, so wait for us soon in your city,” they say.

Live off punk

Regarding the possibility of living off what they do, Felipe assures that he has practically achieved it:

“For a couple of years… Before the pandemic I had a job where I was a booker of a place and had something fixed. But I’m also a producer and audio engineer, so I record albums and open a studio (Onda Sonora), although bands pay little and the pandemic was strong… Also the manager or promoter of events. I made a mini goldfish hatchery, and for a while I was buying, repairing and selling analog film cameras. As long as everything recovers and nothing is stable, I consider myself a full-time hustler. Living only from our music I see it as something distant, although it would not be bad.

Iván says that he better already got “a real job”, although he says that it is not so bad:

“I do not think that living from music is an option, I also have a time entering the world of tattoos and learning, knowing the history, it is something in which I see a little more future, economically speaking,” he says.

It will be in October 2021 when the band will release their third album in form, titled SGTP, which, like the previous ones, will be entirely produced, recorded and mixed by themselves and will be released in vinyl and digital formats.

Before saying goodbye, Iván suggests to his fellow musicians that they not use multi-effects pedals, while Felipe adds: “Social networks are a trap, they have us by the balls”.

Also read other contents of Normal ⬇️

