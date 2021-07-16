Kult | Ramón Amezcua: The German-Mexican Connection – El Sol de México

We have known Ramón Amezcua, alias Bostich, since the 1990s, when from the border underground he released IDM, techno and even industrial music materials such as Tempo D ‘Afrodita (1992) and Elektronische (1994). Although it was until the end of that decade, already practically with one foot in this century, when a greater number of listeners began to know about him, already as part of the famous Nortec collective.

Since then, Bostich has built a reputation not only as a co-author of that distinctive sound that Tijuana gave to the world, but also as an electronic artist who from time to time returns to his roots and locks himself in the studio to re-produce something. on your own.

He did so in 2006 with his other alterego of Point Loma, with which he produced the album Forneo, again more focused on electronics, let’s say “pure” or without folklorism in between, and more recently with another album entitled Aries (2018), with which Amezcua continued to make various approaches to that genre that he will surely never abandon.

But now the novelty is that Bostich, or rather Amezcua, has been involved in another project, also of electronic music, although of a more experimental nature, which bears the title of Quetzalkrautl, a term that denotes the union of Quetzalcóatl, the Toltec Feathered Serpent , with the krautrock genre, that is, the meeting of two worlds: Mexico and Germany.

The artist who puts the German ingredient is Harald Grosskopf, the electronic music producer who has on his resume a considerable number of his own works, as well as collaborations with such renowned artists and acts as Ash Ra Tempel, Klaus Schulze and the band Wallenstein, for mention just a few.

Grosskopf & Amezcua is called the project for practical purposes and it was born, like many of the records of this era, in the middle of the pandemic, while the artists were locked up, seeking to explore new forms of artistic creation.

The meeting between the two took place within a social network, where after exchanging some points of view, both undertook the search for what they call “a replacement for Anglo-American musical dominance.”

“At first I didn’t tell Harald that I was his fan and that I had been following his career since the seventies, then he realized that I was part of the electronic music scene in Mexico, and that’s where the connection came from. of all the influence that German electronic music had in Mexico, from kraut to techno ”, Amezcua comments in an interview with El Sol de México.

“Quetzalkrautl is a material that projects my influences and roots of electronic music and that connects us with an authentic character from the beginnings of kraut rock, such as Harald Grosskopf,” he says.

On the relevance of this character, Amezcua adds: “I followed Harald Grosskopf’s work since the late seventies, in my high school days I listened to his music and his collaborations with Klaus Schulze and Ash ra Tempel.”

He says that the approach took place when they became friends on Facebook, and Harald listened to one of his demos that he had uploaded to the internet:

“It was an exercise that I did with the Drumtraks drum machine and my Vostok synthesizer… It occurred to me to invite him to collaborate, to see what would happen, but I didn’t imagine that he would accept… The first track was finished shortly and we decided to continue sharing audio files, and that’s how in a few weeks we already had these six tracks… And that’s when the idea of ​​sharing them under the name Quetzalkrautl came up, ”says the Mexican musician.

EVERYTHING AT A DISTANCE

The creative process was carried out remotely, exchanging ideas and recordings through the internet, which for many years has become an ideal medium for these types of dynamics.

Harald used software on most of the tracks in the distribution of functions, while Amezcua focused on iconic synthesizers from the Kraut era, such as the EMS VCS3 synthesizer, a clone of the Moog Modular, and other synthesizers such as the ARP2600, Aries. Modular, Roland TB-303, and Space Echo effects and a Moog Delay.

The end result is, as the launch statement itself says: “The combination of two forerunners of the electronic industries of their countries that forms a discourse that exalts the cultures of their origins and manages to mix them in a way that is both respectful , as avant-garde ”or as Amezcua himself encompasses it, in three simple concepts: DMF Deutsch-mexikanische Freundschaft, that is to say: German-Mexican friendship.

And so this experiment of almost 40 minutes passes, in which both artists deliver an instrumental work, with a certain experimental quota, although not for that reason difficult to assimilate. At times ambient, at times dark, and with some clear tributes such as “Ligeti”, a tribute track to the avant garde composer György Ligeti, whom Amezcua considers a great inspiration.

Although for now the album is only available on music rental platforms, Amezcua says they have plans to release it on vinyl and cassette, as required by 21st century protocol.

He also hopes that they will be able to present it live, for which he says that they are already working on the visual part with the F3 collective, from Mexico City, which is a Media Art project integrated by the artists and designers Gabriela Reyes. [Cero Tres] and Jorge Flores [FF].

And speaking of the visual part, another interesting part is the album cover, which in this case was developed by Fritz Torres, the same designer of all Nortec covers: Bostich + Fussible.

Amezcua says that in this case the idea was to match the image of the feathered serpent with something that had to do with electronic circuits and with the German eagle.

About Milovat, the record label that sponsors this recording, the musician assures: “It is a label that we started at home with the projects of Grenda, Myuné and mine (like Ramón Amezcua), to more easily edit our productions and at the same time support to emerging projects of any musical current ”.

In the end, this effort by both musicians seems to fulfill not only the task of updating the historical tradition of krautrock as an artistic movement, but also with the objective of opening the long-awaited gaps that turn the prevailing Anglo-American discourse around. And is that Harald Grosskopf also knows the history of music on this side of the pond, so he says:

“In Mexico, from my perspective, there was a similar development some time ago as happened in Germany with the emergence of electronic music and krautrock in the late sixties.”

