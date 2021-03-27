Kult | Mogwai: A Quarter of a Century of Seriousness – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

It’s been a quarter of a century since Mogwai broke onto the music scene with its dense and intimate rock offering, almost always instrumental, which little by little seduced more and more fans around the world.

25 years after the release of that first EP called Young team, the band led by Stuart Braithwaite is one of the most respected acts in global alternative rock, not only for their studio albums, but also for the considerable amount of recordings they have made. for soundtracks.

So we looked for Stuart himself, to take stock of his band’s results, just at the moment when they have a new album circulating, called As the love continues.

This is their tenth album, which, far from offering surprises, continues on the same path that they have traced, and that has led them to be quite a popular act, since they have 850 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify, and more than 600 thousand followers on Facebook; not bad for a band that makes music completely outside of commercial standards.

Stuart, how has this pandemic treated you?

Good… I’ve been good. Wow, just like everyone: I haven’t been able to travel, I haven’t been able to see my family which hasn’t been great, but I’m fine, I have some space here and I handle it well.

2020 marked the 25th anniversary of the rise of Mogwai. How do you feel about that?

To be honest, I am very proud; I mean, it’s been a long time, but we’ve also made a lot of music, plus we’ve been to great places and we’ve had a lot of fun. I am really very proud to have managed to do this for so long.

After all this time, has your original idea of ​​the band changed?

Mh… Not really, I think they are still the same ideas. Obviously the scope we have changes, because now we play for more people, but the idea of ​​how we make music and what we want to do remains the same as ever.

And now they have this new album, As the love continues, with which by the way they have reached number one on the British charts for the first time.

Yes… It feels great. I was quite surprised when I found out about that. It was very unexpected, but it was also a fun week. I think I was pretty nervous, because we weren’t sure what was going to happen, and then I was happy when it happened.

Did they do something different this time?

We only did a live concert online, a week before the album was released, so we played all the new songs and maybe that was something that helped, but we really didn’t do anything different, to be honest.

Do you think that over the years your music has become a little more accessible or easier to listen to for a wider audience?

Maybe, because to be honest some of our early drives were harder. I think maybe now more people are interested in the type of music we play, and especially in this year where people maybe take music as something that surely helps them personally … I think the fact that our music is quite emotional, perhaps it has helped us connect with more people now.

On the other hand, their music always had that ambient, almost cinematographic ingredient, which is why they have already made a lot of music for soundtracks. Does the way you work change for you when you do it on request?

Yes, it is different because people ask you to do something instead of deciding to do it yourself, but I enjoy both ways of working, because it is good to put yourself to the test and see how you can apply what you do to the project or the work of another person … Definitely, it is something that we have liked to do.

When I think of Mogwai, the first idea that comes to mind is that they are a “serious” band. Do you agree with that?

Yes … although sometimes our band or some stories are quite silly, there is always that musical base that we took from the beginning of the band and whose influence came from groups like Joy Division and My Bloody Valentine. Let’s say we just wanted to make our own world, maybe not as good as them, but to be our own world.

Fortunately, they have a legion of followers who connect very well with the band.

Yes… people know us quite well, so they understand us. When we started the band, many sometimes thought that we were very serious and, although yes, our music is very serious… We are actually normal guys, we no longer play dumb like when we were younger, so they can’t misunderstand us anymore; I think now people have a good idea of ​​what is happening with us.

Speaking of which, there was a time when they gave a lot to talk about, because they were big detractors of Blur… How do you remember those days?

Well yeah… It was a long time ago. It was a lot of fun, but it happened precisely when we were very young, now we have moved on from that.

Speaking of artists you like, is there maybe some music that you listen to, even though people don’t associate it with you as much?

Well, I listen to a lot of pop music; I really like Lana del Rey, Lady Gaga, I also like hip-hop like Public Enemy, Kendrick Lamar and classical music. I listen to almost everything; I also started to like old jazz, actually I listen to a lot of music, of different styles.

And what would be your favorite Glasgow band?

Arab Strap, definitely. Because they are really great and their records were some of the best I’ve heard in a long time.

Speaking of Scotland, how do you think Brexit will affect them?

I think it will only cause problems, actually I am more concerned about younger musicians … We can probably handle it well, but this is going to affect a lot of young musicians and also people from other countries, like France or Germany, who will no longer be able to come so easily … I think all that has been wrong, it is a bad situation that has caused.

If I remember correctly, they have only performed twice in Mexico, right?

I don’t remember the places well, they haven’t been many times, but we would definitely love to go more. It is a country that I really love and which I have visited other times, in addition to when we have gone to play. It is a very good country and I love the people, who are usually very friendly, plus I loved the ruins of Tulum … It really is an amazing country.

What else do you remember about Mexico?

Well, we went on a swimming vacation once and it turned out to be one of the coolest things. We also went to a bay and saw many dolphins and manatees, and the Mayan temples. We had a wonderful time in Mexico, they were definitely good times.

Thank you very much, Stuart.

Thanks! We can’t wait to come back and play before you guys. We love Mexico and we want to return soon.

