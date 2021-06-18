Kult | Gary Lover: Better alone than in bad company – El Sol de México

Gary Lover is the alias with which singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Gareth Hoskins unveils his solo project.

After serving in rock bands such as Black Manila and Tangerines, the London-based artist this time focuses on songs halfway between folk and blues, with an evident post-punk spirit and evocative lyrics that round off an intimate, bucolic and at times even ironic.

Songs of fortune, songs of pain is called the debut album of this artist, who claims to have spent the last two years locked in a wooden shed, alone with his instruments and supported by a rather rudimentary 10-track recorder.

So we talked to him about this album, which was recently released by the cult label Some Other Planet Records, from which artists like Grimm Grimm and 3 South & Banana have also come out.

Who is Gary Lover and what does he do in life?

Well, I’ve been making music since I was about ten years old. While I was in school I was playing in three or four bands. And I’m also a DJ. I like reading books, going for a walk, being in shape … And of course, I like introducing myself.

What can you tell us about Black Manila and Tangerines, the bands you were in previously?

Black Manila was a band that I started, while I was studying film, together with a friend from university named Conrad … We were together for about five or six years, we traveled the UK together and then the band fell apart, I think mainly because the We three members realized that we wanted to do things individually, then I formed my other band, and although we were playing my own songs, it became everyone’s project … A year and a half ago we decided to take a break, and actually I don’t know if the band ended, I’m not sure yet.

Do you think it’s easier to make music on your own so you don’t have to deal with other people’s points of view?

Yes… Because it’s great to play in a band and have chemistry when you get together with others to play on stage, but the good thing about doing it by yourself is that you can always trust yourself… And that you can only blame yourself. I found that I like to do things on my own, and that if I want to make things a certain way, I can at least trust myself to do them. When there are three or four people in a band, there are too many opinions. And I think sometimes I was anguished trying to keep the original idea, as it came from the beginning. I think most bands break up because of that… A lot of friendships are put to the test during that process.

According to Gareth himself, Songs of Fortune … is a material that casts a brutal light when listening to themes of love, loss, drink, the cost of food, among other topics, as mundane as urgent.

Where does the nickname Gary Lover come from?

Gary: I don’t even know. Many of my friends give me nicknames, so I have several different ones. The Gary Lover thing is more like a joke and I thought I’d like to try it out on my own project. I know it sounds like a pornstar’s name, but I really don’t know where it came from… A lot of my project names didn’t come up with a backstory, they just came out like this… But I like how it sounds.

What can you tell us about this first album Songs of Fortune, Songs of Pain?

Well, it’s an album that I think you have to listen to from start to finish, because if you only listen to one song, you probably won’t get the full picture of what I ended up doing. At least the first time, you have to listen to it in full, and then whatever you want. It’s a very emotional album that deals with myself, a period in my life. I have to say that at the beginning I didn’t plan to do a full album, but in the end it turned out like this… And you know? I didn’t spend money doing it, just a lot of energy. After having been playing in rock and roll bands full of energy, I think this time I wanted to break with that, give myself a break.

Lines like “nothing is right, nothing is wrong, I don’t need salvation” from the song “London” represent a good part of that taciturn but optimistic nuance of the compositions of this artist, who knows that he is not inventing the black thread, but neither Looking For.

Practically the whole album has a bohemian air through which folk and blues sneak in … Do you consider yourself an old soul?

Yes, I guess it sounds pretty traditional. I think only 10 percent of what I listen to is modern music, the rest is very old. I listen to different types of music, mainly from the fifties to the eighties.

Would my mother like this album?

Yes maybe. Depending on what your mom likes. My mom seems to like it. I think there is something in it. I like to think that it has something for everyone. I know a lot of people who seem to be looking for certain things in music today… But hey, I want to think that your mom will love it.

It strikes me that there are no drums or other percussions on the album, why?

Well, there was drums on three or four songs, but I deleted them, I think because I just wanted to get away from doing something so aggressive, like in the past; I just wanted to remove that and concentrated more on the emotional side, on the lyrics and the melody. Of course, the drum rhythms are very important when you enter the studio, because everything is based on the drums, on the correct rhythm … You spend hours and hours looking for it, because if you make a mistake, you can ruin everything.

This album, which the musician encompasses in only three concepts, which are love, emotion and honesty, is published for now only in digital version, although its author says that if he gathers enough funds, he will also publish it on vinyl.

“The vinyls are definitely getting a lot more prominent now. Many more people are buying vinyl and I have always liked it… I would love to do it on vinyl too, ”he says.

What is the album cover about?

That’s actually a photo of my German Shepherd, who was about five years old there. I wanted the cover to be very visual and eye-catching. But my dog ​​is important, because his barking actually appears throughout the album as well. Before I had tried different drawings, I even thought about putting my face on the cover, but nothing was the way I wanted … Until I took that photo of my dog ​​and knew that this was the place where it should be.

Are you already thinking of playing live? What will your concerts be like?

Definitely. It’s something that has been going around in my head since day one. In principle I will go out to play by myself, with an acoustic and an electric guitar plus a drum machine … I might invite some friends to join the band, but what I do know is that I will love to play these songs live, but live, in person, because I don’t really like streaming… It doesn’t matter that I have five or six people on stage, but I want it to be something real, a lot like playing in the back of some street.

And will you only play songs from this album or also from your other projects?

Since what I’m trying to do is promote my album, I will focus on this music … If someone in the audience playing asked me to play a Black Manila or Tangerine song … I don’t know … I think I would probably say no. I know I still have some fans of my previous bands, but I don’t want anyone to get confused.

Hopefully we can see that live in Mexico.

I would love to go to Mexico, I have never been there. I have friends who have been and who fell in love with the place … I really would love to … Are you inviting me?

Of course, you are invited. Gary, what would you say to those who consider that rock is already dead?

He is definitely not dead. And I know that maybe this album is not the best representation of rock and roll. Sure, it depends on what you think rock and roll really is, but I think it would never die, it is one of the musical genres to which I always returned … A genre that broke boundaries and whose traces cannot be erased.

