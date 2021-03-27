Kult | Chris Frantz: Beyond Talking Heads – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

During the recent Grammy ceremony, the New York band Talking Heads was one of the artists who received recognition for their career, an award that comes late if we take into account that the group has already been considered for many years as one of the most important of music, thanks to their avant-garde artistic proposal and their role as pioneers of the new wave.

A few weeks earlier, the band’s drummer Chris Frantz, published a biographical book titled Remain in love – alluding to the band’s fourth LP, Remain in light – in which he goes back to his youth and remembers the days when he fell in love. of music, until in 1975 he formed this group alongside David Byrne, Tina Weymouth and Jerry Harrison.

The post punk scene in New York, life with Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club and the closeness with bands like Ramones and The B 52’s are some of the themes that Frantz touches on in this document, which was our pretext to chat with him:

Chris, how did you come up with the idea to write this book, Remain in love?

Well, for about 10 years I was thinking that I should write a book and my friends were also telling me so, so finally about 2 years ago I sat down and said, “If I’m going to do it, I have to get serious, because I’m not doing it. younger”. I wanted to write it while still remembering things, because with Talking Heads we had a wonderful experience, which I wanted to convey to the readers, and I also wanted to reaffirm that it was a shared experience, not of a single man, because David Byrne is very important in this story: He’s a very exciting and charismatic performer and a great songwriter, but there were also Tina Weymouth, Jerry Harrison and myself.

Sure, and many tend to focus only on the singer.

That’s right … You usually don’t get that story or the whole picture, if you read the NME or Rolling Stone articles, so I was hoping to convey that … But even more important: I wanted to convey my love for Tina, and how important she was for the sound and visual of Talking Heads. And it is that their presence really separated us from the other bands. Nowadays it is usual for a woman to play bass, but when Tina started there were very few women playing it … She went from not being able to play bass to being very good in no time!

Of course. And how is she?

Tina is fine, thank you. He’s not here with me right now, but he’s doing great, and he’s working very slowly on his own book, which excites me too.

Let’s start with Tom Tom Club. Have you heard how current they sound? If you listen to the artists of the moment, everything they take from you is impressive.

Yes! I noticed it a while ago. It’s been 40 years since we did “Wordy rappinghood” and “Genius of love”, and I realized that those songs were ahead of this turn towards R&B that music has given, particularly female singers who make me think: ” God, they’ve been listening to Tom Tom Club “! Sorry when I listen to Selena Gomez or Miley Cyrus, so I’m happy about that. I think it’s great.

Speaking of the 40th anniversary of your debut in 2021, will there be no celebration or anything special?

We don’t have big plans, because of this whole pandemic thing. A year ago we were going to do some little surprise shows, but the virus came and we had to cancel everything… I guess Tom Tom Club and all the other bands are waiting to see what happens next year.

I’ve always thought that while Talking Heads made school in the rock world, Tom Tom Club did, but in music in general.

That is an interesting idea, because indeed, Tom Tom Club was not necessarily rock; our biggest inspirations were reggae, R&B and the early stages of hip-hop. When we made the first Tom Tom Club album we wanted to do something unpredictable, something that people could dance to in the club, but that didn’t have the same formulas, and it really happened… Our wish was fulfilled and it was extraordinary.

Why has your musical production diminished in recent years? Don’t you think Tom Tom Club fans want a new album?

I’m glad you think so, but you know? Our experience has been changing all the time … No one is really breaking our door for us to record a new album. If so, we would be happy to settle in and do it, but we’ll see what happens. The last time we went on tour, everyone was happy to hear the old songs, but nobody cared about the new ones. And I realize that this happens even to people like Paul McCartney, who is one of the best songwriters of all time. He sings a new song and everyone says to him: Oh yeah… but we want to hear “I wanna hold your hand!” (laughs)

Returning to Talking Heads. Is there something, a song or situation that you might feel tired of?

No… I can’t get enough of Talking Heads, but I get tired of some of the questions they ask me. Sometimes people like to read about conflicts that we had, but the real story is that we didn’t have many conflicts with the group. Musically, I can’t think of a time when the four members of the band would not agree. Where the problems came from was on the business side of things, because there was one person in the band (David Byrne) who seemed to think he had more of a right than everyone else … That was unfortunate, but I’m still very grateful to have been in the band, because we made some wonderful records, some of the best I’ve ever made, if I may say so. I am happy to have been a part of that.

The team that made David Byrne famous

One of the episodes to which Frantz refers, he shares it in Remain in love, when he remembers that Byrne was looking for them to help him compose some songs, and that despite this, he came to attribute songs that they had written between everybody.

“When I confronted him, he said he would correct the credits in future releases of the album.”

Elsewhere in the book, Frantz bluntly asserts: “You could say that Tina and I were the team that made David Byrne famous. We were very good at highlighting it. We created a band that was post-punk, before there was post-punk, new wave before there was new wave, and alternative before there was alternative.

What is your best memory from CBGB?

Perhaps my best memory was when I moved to New York. A friend told me: “Something is happening in that place, I think you should go and see it, because I know that you are interested in music …. It is called CBGB, go see what happens there.” So I went to see what happened and, in fact, nothing happened that night! Because it was a midweek night, but they told me to come back on the weekend, when the Ramones were going to play. At that moment I thought: “The Ramones? I wonder if they are from Mexico; but no, they were from Queens, New York, and they were fantastic! Then the second time I went to CBGB, I saw Patti Smith with Lenny Kaye; She didn’t have her full band yet and it was very exciting to see them, I felt the hairs on the back of my neck stand up. Then I saw Television and Blondie there. So that first month, before Talking Heads was a band, all of that made a huge impression on me and I thought, “Thank goodness! There is a place where we can gather our band, we can come here and play and it will be very exciting for sure. “

After Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club there was another project that hardly anyone mentions anymore: No Talking, Just Head. How do you remember it?

Yeah, we had a lot of fun making that record, in the mid-nineties. Tina, Jerry and I had the idea to call our singing friends and invite them to sing a song with us, so it was Debbie Harry (Blondie), Michael Hutchence (INXS), Maria McKee, Andy Partridge (XTC), Johnette Napolitano and Shawn Rider, from Happy Mondays… They all agreed and it was very nice to do so. We had a lot of fun and I think we did some really good things, although the press didn’t like it that much … They said how dare we make an album without David Byrne!

And what happened next?

Then when we did a tour, we did really well everywhere we went. Although we had cast Johnette Napolitano from Concrete Blonde as the lead singer, and she was going through a very difficult time of alcohol and prescription drugs, I think she was not having a good time, especially off stage, so after On the US and European tour, Tina and I decided to go make another Tom Tom Club record.

With so many incredible projects in your career, is there anything you need to do?

Well, I needed to write a book, but now I’m going to write another. I think I’ll make a travel book and illustrate it with my drawings … Not so much illustrations, but abstract paintings and things like that.

Are you listening to new music? Is there anything that has especially surprised you in recent years?

Well, I’ve always liked Camilo Lara’s Instituto Mexicano del Sonido. I love what it does. I also like an electronic band called Xeno & Oaklander and Plastic Ivy, but I must tell you that every time I listen to more old reggae dub, like Lee Perry or King Tubby, people like that … old school dub.

Thank you Chris. By the way, I don’t think you ever played in Mexico with any of your bands. You owe us that concert.

Yes, yes, I know! You are right. We played a couple of times at the Iguanas de Tijuana, nothing more, with Tom Tom Club, but maybe that’s not the best place to play.

