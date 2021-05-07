Kult | Canadian vampire returns to radio loaded with punk and rockabilly – El Sol de México

Ian Hodgkinson, once known as Vampire Casanova and later Canadian Vampire, has done everything besides wrestling. He has also dedicated himself to modeling, acting, and playing in rock bands. He was even a bodyguard for artists like Milli Vanilli.

He was born in Ontario, Canada, but it was in Mexico that his character of “Vampire” was born:

“It was in the new year of 1990, when I arrived in Mexico with a backpack and 60 dollars; I didn’t have a return ticket to Canada… That, which was my first night here, I slept at the Angel of Independence. Since I arrived, I felt that I was already at home; I don’t know why, but at that moment I said: this is where I’m going to make my life.

He says that what attracted him to this country was its way of survival:

“There is something that comes with Mexico that is unique: a way of commitment, of dedication, of compassion, of romanticism, of living fighting; It is a place full of magic, because I have lived in many parts of the world: Canada, Italy, Puerto Rico, Japan; I have traveled all over the planet, but there is only one place that I call home, and that is Mexico. “

Rock and radio

In music, we have heard him as part of groups like Droch Fhoula, Dark Lotus and Garigoles, from which came a song that gave his name to other of his nicknames: “Voodoo”.

In fact, he has always been associated with music, at least since the 1990s, when he musicalized his entrances to the ring with hard rock songs.

“Music is a great testimony to rebellion, and that’s another thing that I learned to appreciate; a message that even if you don’t speak English, you understand it, because it’s in you. I come from rockabilly, that’s my great passion, from there to punk music, that’s what moves me ”.

And as part of that hobby, there is also the love for the radio, which he embraced since he was a child.

“I was a fan of early punk; I liked the Sex Pistols and the Ramones, but what moved me the most was The Clash, because they were rebels… They were punks, but they had an intelligent message ”.

He says that after listening to The Clash and the bands that were heard on pirate radios in England, he was clear that one day he would like to transmit that message of rebellion, his first opportunity being 16 years ago, in Guadalajara:

“I had a program called Black Label Radio, on a rock station there. And although at first I didn’t even know what to do, people started calling me and we started to connect, sometimes we spent 30 or 40 minutes talking, without putting on music, but then there was envy and corruption out there, so I left there ” .

And now you’ve just launched another show.

Yes, this Thursday, April 22, we started with “Vampiro Vudú”, on Grita Radio… You will listen to rockabilly, punk music, artists of all genres who have something to say, I will support the culture, the band, everything the one that is authentic. And I’m going to expose everyone who needs to expose, that’s what you’re going to hear.

You also host another show, paranormal phenomena.

Yes, it is called Extranormal and it happens on Mondays from 8 to 10 at night; it’s two hours in which people call me and we talk. I was a fan of La Mano Peluda, and my program combines research and interviews with people who call me to tell me about different cases … What fascinates me is that before I had to speak with my fists, with the physique, and now I can speak with the heart; I am excited, because I feel alive for the first time in my life.

I see you’ve also done interviews with characters like Dany Trejo, Biohazard, and LA Guns.

Yes, because I was working on television in the United States, hosting a program called Vampiro Unleashed, on El Rey Network; my boss was Robert Rodríguez, and I did the interviews in my style, without a script or anything; It was something I did for the Latino community in Hollywood, in California, and there I realized that the Mexicans in California had no idea what was happening in Mexico, and I told them: You say you are Mexican, but you are Spanish-speaking Americans; I do come from Mexico and I know more about tequila than you do. Then I returned to Mexico, because I love Mexico, the Vampire was born here.

How is Robert Rodríguez as boss?

We get along very well, he is a visionary and the net I learned a lot from him and from all the people who were there; Billy, the guitarist for Biohazard was my producer.

Did Robert Rodríguez never invite you to participate in any of his films?

No … There is so much politics there, that the truth is not. Honestly, I don’t need it. I need to be at home, with my people.

You have also dedicated yourself to activism. Tell us about the Guardian Angels Association.

It is an association that started in New York in 1979. We are a group of volunteers that we support to give citizen aid, to help those who occupy something in their neighborhood, such as security or help with drug problems; it is about giving young people positive examples, so that they have an alternative… Guardian Angels are people who want to do something else.

You were never invited to participate in politics?

I don’t think I’m the one for that, because I’m not willing to sacrifice my honesty or integrity. I believe that I am more effective being an example to follow with my actions; it is my responsibility to be a guide for the new generations. Tomorrow’s leaders need our support, because they have to do the job much better than we did. A politician cannot do what I do.

More active than ever

In addition to his radio shows, the Vampire says he is thinking of starting his own radio station and his own television channel.

“I already have a pact with Facebook, and my networks are growing, because they see me and say:” Hey bastard, you’re from Canada but you have a lot of impact in Mexico. ” That is why I am returning with this wave to this which is my country ”, says the ex-wrestler.

Thanks Vampire. Anything else?

El Vampiro is from Mexico and Mexicans; It is a mirror, a voice platform for the people who have to fight to eat, to fight against corruption, for the people who need an opportunity, that is the Vampire … This platform belongs to the band and is open to all, I will not fail you!

