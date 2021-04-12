Kuipers, the referee of the Lisbon final, will whistle Liverpool-Real Madrid

04/12/2021 at 10:59 AM CEST

UEFA has opted for a veteran referee, possibly the one with the most experience on the international scene, for next Wednesday’s clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield. This is the collegiate of the Netherlands, Borjn Kuipers 48 years old.

This collegiate, trained in business administration and owner of supermarkets and hairdressers in his hometown, has been international since 2006. He is one of the most successful referees in Europe. He has several endings to his credit like the one corresponding to the Europa League between Atlético de Madrid and Olympique de Marseille. Or without a doubt what has been his most important appointment so far, the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2013-2014 season in Lisbon and that pitted Real Madrid against Atlético de Madrid. The one that is known for the header of Ramos and that was the Tenth of the white team.

In addition to the end of the UEFA Champions 2013-2014 and before the last round of the Europa League, He already directed the 2012-2013 Europa League final between Benfica and Chelsea, the 2011 Super Cup between Futbol Club Barcelona and Porto (2-0) and the final of the Confederations Cup 2013 between Brazil and Spain that led to the defeat of Vicente del Bosque’s team 3-0. He has also whistled the final of the U-20 World Cup, the U-21 European Championship.

Both teams have only lost once to this referee

Up to now Liverpool have been whistled six times with a record of four wins, one draw and only one loss. Precisely this occurred against Fútbol Club Barcelona in the first leg of the semifinals of the 2018-201 season, when the Barça team won 3-0 at the Camp Nou. It was the last time he met the English team. Then came the comeback at Anfield of the team led by Klopp that ended up winning the Champions League at the Metropolitan Stadium against Tottenham.

Real Madrid has been whistled so far on a total of 7 occasions with a balance of 5 wins, 1 draw and only one defeat. The last precedent has been this season on the occasion of the victory of the Whites in Valdebebas against Borussia Monchedgladbag 3-0. To find the only defeat you have to go back to the 2012-2012 season when they lost to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the semifinals 4-1 on German soil. A result, which if it occurred at Anfield, would mean the elimination of the white team.

He just whistled Barcelona in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the continental competition and that ended with the Barça defeat at the Camp Nou by 1-4