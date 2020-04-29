Renata Kuerten premieres on May 7 the second season of the reality show “A Show of Bride”, on channel E! Entertainment. The program, with 12 episodes, will air every Thursday at 10 pm, with replay on Saturday at 10:50 pm and Sundays at 11:35 pm. They are brides handpicked by the production, whose profiles contemplate diversity and overcoming.

Renata Kuerten at a Bridal Show (Photo: E! Entertainment / Disclosure)

Photo: They on the Red Carpet

In an online press conference, in which Marcelo Coltro, senior vice president of marketing and creative director of the channel, participated, the model and presenter revealed some details of the program and said that after 10 years of dating with lawyer Alberto Senna, she decided to get married, but he had to postpone the party he was having for the family because of the coronavirus. He will be married only in civilian, in October.

Covid-19

Marcelo Coltro said the channel decided to make some new calls with brides who had to postpone the wedding, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, showing how the coronavirus is impacting weddings scheduled for May and June. The testimonials will enter the program interval.

The new episodes feature the second part of the second season of the program, whose first session premiered in 2015. The brides are accompanied by Renata from the first design to the last dress test, showing how the final piece reflects the personality and life stories of each one of them. And all of this with the participation of leading stylists, such as Emanuelle Junqueira, Lourdinha Noyama, Patricia Granha, Carol Hungria and Luciana Collet. Constance Zahn, a content producer and one of the biggest wedding references in Brazil, is also part of the series, bringing cool tips to the audience.

Check excerpts from the interview

Diversity

“We chose brides because of the diversity and personality of each one. Characters who could tell stories that go beyond dresses,” said Coltro. Renata Kuerten exemplified this idea by saying that one of the brides is a wheelchair user. “Her dress was all prepared so that it would look beautiful in the wheelchair. And I learned so much from her, always looking at everything in a positive way, showing so much determination,” said the top. Another bride wanted her dress to be made with the lining.

Pocket, shoe

“All the work is done so that the dress has the personality of the bride. The stylist lets her know herself, to arrive at a model that has her face. A bride said she liked color a lot and wanted to know how she could include it. in the costume. The suggestion was to put on a red shoe. Another one likes to carry things in her pockets and the dress ended up having a pocket, a detail that is not common in wedding dresses “, said Renata.

Colors

Asked if the brides asked for different colors in the dresses, Renata Kuerten said that only one bride, an oriental, wanted to marry the typical costume of her family’s region, but her mother wanted something more traditional and did not let her wear that look. “But about colors, I have seen less total white and a lot of off-white, nude and pink linings. I think beautiful colors and I love blue, if I could I would marry a blue dress.”

Renata Kuerten at a Bridal Show (Photo: E! Entertainment / Disclosure)

Photo: They on the Red Carpet

Postponed marriage

Renata Kuerten says that the program inspired her to “propose” to her boyfriend. Both have been together for 10 years, live together, but it was always him who really wanted to get married. “From watching the preparations so much and trying on the dresses, I realized that I wanted to have a moment like this for myself too. I want to feel this emotion, see the reaction of my mother and father in the church,” said the top. “It was all scheduled for October in the civil and at the end of the year, I scheduled to have a party in my city, Braço do Norte, in Santa Catarina, with my family, which is very big. I wanted to have the party in a rustic fishing boat and call one country duo for the party. It may be that in the civil, I even get married in an intimate way, but the party with the family should stay for 2021. By then, I will have everything planned to prepare the party quickly. “

Dress

“My boyfriend said that I would look beautiful even with a nightgown in the church. In the program, I had a half-nightgown model, but my mother and sister didn’t like it very much. Then, I tried another more closed model in the front and with the back open. The dress it should look like this model “, he revealed.

