The number one in the Challenger draw has reached the quarterfinals of Nottingham on grass, Dan evans. The Briton has yielded to the American Denis Kudla 6-4, 1-6 and 6-4 going to the semifinals where he will face the young Polish Kamil Majchrzak. The other semi will be disputed by the Romanian of the previous one Marius Copil, a good specialist on the green surface and Frances Tiafoe, second favorite of the table.