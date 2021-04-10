Kudermetova leaves Paula Badosa without end

The Russian Veronika Kudermetova left the Spanish Paula Badosa without the final of the Charleston tournament after winning 6-3 and 6-3, in one hour and 30 minutes, and will bid for the title with the Montenegrin Danka Kovinic that previously surpassed the Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

The tennis player from Kazan 23-year-old beat the Spanish for the third time, which she had beaten months ago in Abu dabi and in 2019 in Indian wells.

Badosa could not round off a great week in which he had surpassed for the first time in his career two players located among the twenty best in the world, Swiss Belinda Bencic but, above all, Australian Ashley Barty, the first on the circuit in the quarterfinals.

The Spanish kept the type and looked for the reaction in the second set. She neutralized every advantage of the Russian until she reached 5-3 and closed the match.

Kudermetova He will play his second final after the one he lost in Abu Dhabi. Her rival will be the Montenegrin Danka Kovinic who beat the tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-3 and 6-2, in one hour and eighteen minutes to run as a contender for the trophy in Charleston.

Kovinic, 26, will seek his first title in a 500 tournament and the third in his career after those achieved in Istanbul in 2016 and in Tianjin in 2015.

Kovinic, who had lost with Jabeur On the only occasion they had met, in Moscow 2018, he did not give his rival a choice.